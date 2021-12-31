WATCH NOW: 2021 ARBY's CLASSIC THIRD-PLACE GAME: Greeneville takes 58-51 win over Amarillo

Amarillo had built a 47-40 lead on a 3-pointer and breakaway dunk by Hausen. The Villanova signee finished with 18 points and four assists, and memories of a good time in Bristol.

“It was a great experience,” Hausen said. “This will be lifelong memories regardless of the wins or losses. We came out here with the goal to get better and I feel like we got better.

“Just playing in this type of environment in front of different people away from home, this has been really neat and I think I performed well and us as a whole, we took a step forward this weekend.”

A basket by Hornecker, who finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, put the Sandies up 51-50 with 2:18 left to play. Greeneville’s Adjatay Dabbs followed by swiping a cross-court pass and dashing to the other end for a layup and a 52-51 lead with 1:07 on the clock.

Gillespie, who was 8-for-8 from the free throw line, canned four, and Dabbs added two over the final 41.6 seconds as the Greene Devils were 18-for-19 from the charity stripe in the game.