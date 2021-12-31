WATCH NOW: 2021 ARBY's CLASSIC THIRD-PLACE GAME: Greeneville takes 58-51 win over Amarillo

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Trailing by seven points with just over seven minutes left to play, Greeneville was looking for someone to make a play.
Jakobi Gillespie made more than one for the Greene Devils, scoring 10 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter to lead Greeneville to a 58-51 Arby’s Classic third place victory over Amarillo (Texas) on Friday evening at Viking Hall.
It was Greeneville’s highest finisher ever in the Arby’s Classic, having placed fourth in 1985. Not a bad accomplishment for the defending Class AA state champions in Tennessee.
“It just shows how our hard work pays off,” Greeneville senior guard Reid Satterfield said. “That is the highest seed Greeneville has ever gotten for sure so it felt good to make history with state, but it also feels good to come in here and get third and make history here too.”
While Amarillo can boast of three NCAA Division I signees, including talented shooter Brenden Hausen (Villanova) and 7-foot Cade Hornecker (Southern Illinois), it was Gillespie who made a pair of 3s on consecutive possessions to pull the Greene Devils to within 47-46 with 4:49 to play.
“We had a lot of turnovers and we weren’t executing right and then we knocked down two 3s and that got us back in it,” said Gillespie, a Belmont signee, who made four 3s for the Greene Devils. “We knew we had to come out and play hard.”
Amarillo had built a 47-40 lead on a 3-pointer and breakaway dunk by Hausen. The Villanova signee finished with 18 points and four assists, and memories of a good time in Bristol.
“It was a great experience,” Hausen said. “This will be lifelong memories regardless of the wins or losses. We came out here with the goal to get better and I feel like we got better.
“Just playing in this type of environment in front of different people away from home, this has been really neat and I think I performed well and us as a whole, we took a step forward this weekend.”
A basket by Hornecker, who finished with 12 points and seven rebounds, put the Sandies up 51-50 with 2:18 left to play. Greeneville’s Adjatay Dabbs followed by swiping a cross-court pass and dashing to the other end for a layup and a 52-51 lead with 1:07 on the clock.
Gillespie, who was 8-for-8 from the free throw line, canned four, and Dabbs added two over the final 41.6 seconds as the Greene Devils were 18-for-19 from the charity stripe in the game.
“Give them credit. They made plays when they needed it. When they needed a defensive stop, that kid [Dabbs] made a great effort play and gave them the lead,” Amarillo head coach Jason Pillion said. “Then they did the things they had to do down the stretch and we didn’t.
“That is what has happened in our losses this year is we have had our opportunities and didn’t execute the things we need to do in those situations.”
Pillion expects the Arby’s Classic experience to pay dividends for the Texas 5A state tourney contenders, who went 2-2 in four games in Bristol. Hausen certainly agrees
“Every game you have to come out and bring your best,” Hausen said. “It doesn’t matter if it is your first or last game, everybody is giving you their best shot and it is competitive. It was fun.”
Reid Satterfield added 14 points, including three 3s for Greeneville, which also got clutch steals, rebounds and even a behind-the-back pass to Satterfield under the goal in the final minutes by 5-foot-7 Jackson Tillery.
Greeneville went 3-1 in four games in Bristol, upsetting nationally-ranked Dr. Phillips in the quarterfinal round before losing Thursday in the semifinals to Berkmar, Ga.
“We knew we played hard last night and gave it all we got,” Satterfield said. “We kept our head up and just put that in the past and came out tonight ready to play.”
Amarillo, which also received six points from Damonze Woods (Texas-Arlington), lost to Arby’s Classic champion Long Island Lutheran in the semifinals on Thursday, but didn’t lack for effort against the Greene Devils.
“The motto at Amarillo High is we are all in all the time. When you step on that floor you have to compete,” Hausen said. “We didn’t execute down the stretch and get it done, but I am proud of us and the way we competed all week. We got better, again we took a step forward.”
