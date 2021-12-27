WATCH NOW: 2021 ARBY'S CLASSIC: Greeneville topples Union, 59-42

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bradley Bunch scored 37 points in his last visit to Viking Hall in a win over Sullivan East. The shots didn’t fall as easily on Monday night.
“It just wasn’t falling tonight,” said Bunch, who still had 19 points and 12 rebounds in a 59-42 Arby’s Classic opening round loss against Greeneville. “That is the first time this year that I have had one of those off nights. Now I have just got to bounce back and make them the next game.”
With Belmont signee Jakobi Gillespie saddled with four fouls and the Bears within 41-34 with 6:25 left in the game, the Bears still felt they could catch the Greene Devils.
“Whenever we got it down to 7, we did really good on our press and I thought we had a chance,” Bunch said. “Then No. 5 hit some big shots for them and they kind of ran away with it.”
That was Adjatay Dabbs, who had eight quick points to open the fourth quarter, driving to the hoop twice and canning a 3-pointer to push the lead 12. Union never got it into single digits again.
“When Kobi went down with four fouls I knew we just had to score,” said Dabbs, who finished with 14 points. “They were kind of helping out on Reid [Satterfield] so it was my time to drive and try to attack the lane more.”
It was a matchup of defending state champs, with the Bears (3-2) winning the Class 2 state title in Virginia, while Greeneville (9-3) did the same in Class AA in Tennessee.
Gillespie started fast for the Greene Devils, scoring six first quarter points and added 10 in the third to build the lead to 39-30 going into the final period. Meanwhile, 6-foot-4 Terry Grove and 6’3 Satterfield played physical with the 6’6 Bunch, making it difficult for him to get open looks.
“They were physical, and it is tough when they get up on you like that, but you just have to make plays and unfortunately I didn’t really make too many plays tonight,” Bunch said.
“Terry can guard just about anybody on the floor, he is one our go-to guys,” added Greeneville head coach Brad Woolsey. “We knew his length would be important on that kid so we just switched him and Reid off just because they have got enough quickness to guard him, but enough to length to get a hand in his face.”
Bunch, who scored at least 30 points in his first three games of the season, was 7-for-21 from the field, missing all seven of his 3-point attempts.
“He is going to get attention. He didn’t make a 3 and he has been shooting it really good. We talk about how bad he played and he had 19 and 12,” Union head coach Zack Moore said. “That is a bad game, right, but he will tell you he didn’t play his best, but he played hard, he didn’t give up.
“We kept going to him. If he misses his next 20 shots we are going to keep going to him. He is going to have games like that. When he has bad games shooting-wise he has got to find other ways to help the team and I think that is what he did.”
Five-foot-7 Jackson Tillery also made key plays with Gillespie on the sidelines, finishing with seven points, six rebounds and five steals for Greeneville, which returns to Bristol on Wednesday to face Dr. Phillips, the defending Class 7 state champions in Florida.
Gillespie still finished with 15 points, four rebounds and three assists in 16 minutes for the Greene Devils.
Caiden Bartee added 10 points for the Bears, who are making their third appearance in the Arby’s Classic, with the Bears winning a game in 2018, and also playing in 2015. Union will meet Volunteer on Wednesday, with hopes still alive to play a few more games this week.
“We are trying to make it to Friday,” Bunch said. “That is our goal now, to keep winning and shoot for that sixth place now.”
