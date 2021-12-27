WATCH NOW: 2021 ARBY'S CLASSIC: Greeneville topples Union, 59-42

It was a matchup of defending state champs, with the Bears (3-2) winning the Class 2 state title in Virginia, while Greeneville (9-3) did the same in Class AA in Tennessee.

Gillespie started fast for the Greene Devils, scoring six first quarter points and added 10 in the third to build the lead to 39-30 going into the final period. Meanwhile, 6-foot-4 Terry Grove and 6’3 Satterfield played physical with the 6’6 Bunch, making it difficult for him to get open looks.

“They were physical, and it is tough when they get up on you like that, but you just have to make plays and unfortunately I didn’t really make too many plays tonight,” Bunch said.

“Terry can guard just about anybody on the floor, he is one our go-to guys,” added Greeneville head coach Brad Woolsey. “We knew his length would be important on that kid so we just switched him and Reid off just because they have got enough quickness to guard him, but enough to length to get a hand in his face.”

Bunch, who scored at least 30 points in his first three games of the season, was 7-for-21 from the field, missing all seven of his 3-point attempts.