WATCH NOW: 2021 ARBY'S CLASSIC FIFTH-PLACE GAME: Dr. Phillips takes win over Jonesboro, 55-44

The presence of Udeh Jr. forced the Hurricanes to take 25 of their 44 shot attempts from 3-point range, making only five of them.

“We knew before the game we had the size advantage. They have got great players, great guards, experienced guards, but our guards are bigger,” Witherspoon said. “We have got Ernest and not a lot of teams have an answer for that.

“That is a big part of our defensive scheme and knowing that we have him, we were able to get out and extend on shooters and make guys put it in the floor, giving you the mid-range and those tough floaters over length. He makes a huge difference in our scheme.”

Amarion Wilson paced the defending 5A champs in Arkansas with 15 points and four rebounds. The next highest scorer was Jesse Washington with seven points for the Hurricanes, who were 2-2 in Tennessee.

Dr. Phillips, which started the season ranked among the top high school team in the nation, looked that part as the tournament went along, connecting on 53.8 percent of their shot attempts, along with going 12-for-16 from the free throw line against the Hurricanes.