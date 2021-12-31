WATCH NOW: 2021 ARBY'S CLASSIC FIFTH-PLACE GAME: Dr. Phillips takes win over Jonesboro, 55-44

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Dr. Phillips didn’t come to the Arby’s Classic to finish fifth, but the Panthers will take it.
A trio of Division I signees combined to score 19 of Dr. Phillips’ 23 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Panthers to a 55-44 fifth place victory over Jonesboro (Arkansas) on Friday afternoon at Viking Hall.
“We play to win every single game, we expect to win every single game,” Dr. Phillips head coach Ben Witherspoon said. “It is disappointing when we don’t, but you can only win today’s game and we won today’s game.”
Dr. Phillips, the defending 7A state champs in Florida, lost to Greeneville in the quarterfinals, but will leave Bristol with a 3-1 mark and an experience that should pay dividends as the season progresses.
“Definitely proud of leaving here with a win, disappointed we lost the second game,” Dr. Phillips senior guard Denzel Aberdeen said. “It is all learning habits and building on getting better for the next game, not to dwell on the past, just get better for next game and win really, that is all we can do right now.”
Jonesboro pulled within 34-33 early in the fourth quarter, but 6-foot-10 Kansas signee Ernest Udeh Jr. had nine of his 16 points in the final period, including several crowd-pleasing dunks during a 13-0 run for the Panthers.
He also had eight rebounds, was 6-for-7 from the field and 4-6 from the free throw line and was a human roadblock in the lane.
“Earnest is a monster, an NBA body and athleticism,” Witherspoon said. “He just keeps getting better and better skill wise, shot great from the free throw line. When you have got somebody like that and you just can’t foul them it makes it really tough to stop.”
Denzel Aberdeen (Florida) added 11 points and matched Udeh Jr. with eight rebounds, many of which came on the offensive glass during that fourth quarter game-deciding run.
“It was just really locating where the ball is coming off the rim and just bringing extra energy for my teammates so we can stay and keep up the lead,” Aberdeen said. “Just extra effort, just wanting it more, really was the big key.”
Arby’s Classic slam dunk champion Riley Kugel (Mississippi State) tallied 14 points and three assists for the Panthers.
Jonesboro, which shot just 25 percent in the first half - including 2-for-16 from 3-point range - and 37.2 percent of the game, actually led 18-17 at the break, and were up 28-23 with 4:04 left in the third before Aberdeen sparked a 9-0 run to end the quarter and put the Panthers up 32-28 going to the fourth.
The presence of Udeh Jr. forced the Hurricanes to take 25 of their 44 shot attempts from 3-point range, making only five of them.
“We knew before the game we had the size advantage. They have got great players, great guards, experienced guards, but our guards are bigger,” Witherspoon said. “We have got Ernest and not a lot of teams have an answer for that.
“That is a big part of our defensive scheme and knowing that we have him, we were able to get out and extend on shooters and make guys put it in the floor, giving you the mid-range and those tough floaters over length. He makes a huge difference in our scheme.”
Amarion Wilson paced the defending 5A champs in Arkansas with 15 points and four rebounds. The next highest scorer was Jesse Washington with seven points for the Hurricanes, who were 2-2 in Tennessee.
Dr. Phillips, which started the season ranked among the top high school team in the nation, looked that part as the tournament went along, connecting on 53.8 percent of their shot attempts, along with going 12-for-16 from the free throw line against the Hurricanes.
“We just brought energy to each other, we just told each other let’s go,” Aberdeen said. “This is our last game in Tennessee so we have just got to go out, fight hard for each other and not lose another game and that is what we did.”
Jordan Tillery added eight points and Mason Sheffield had six for the Panthers, who used just seven players to pick up the win.
“It was our whole team really,” Aberdeen said. “It was a great win.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543