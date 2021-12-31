WATCH NOW: 2021 ARBY'S CHAMPIONSHIP: Long Island Lutheran takes gold downing Berkmar, 71-58

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Long Island Lutheran Crusaders were able to play just three basketball games last season.
“It was terrible for our kids,” Long Island coach John Buck said. “So many things got shut down.”
Judging from Friday’s effort in the Arby’s Classic championship game, the Crusaders are back in top form.
Behind a 22-point effort from 6-foot-2 senior guard and tournament MVP Jayden Pierre, Long Island earned a 71-58 decision over the Berkmar Patriots from Lilburn, Georgia.
According to Pierre, the slice of Bristol gold offered a measure of redemption after a winter of despair.
“We had a great team last season, and we were all looking forward to accomplishing big things,” Pierre said. “We wanted to finish among the top 25 teams in the country. We weren’t able to do that, so it was definitely good to be out here competing this week.”
The script was familiar for Long Island, as Pierre (four assists) and his backcourt mate Jayden Reid (16 points) controlled the action along with 6-6 junior wing James Johns and his 15 points.
“It’s amazing to play with Pierre because he steadies the ship at all times,” Reid said. “He doesn’t let us get too high or too low. We just go as he goes, and he took us to a title this week.”
Six-foot-11 senior post Jaxon Koroll added to the Long Island party with six points and eight rebounds, while 6-6 senior Louis Hutchinson contributed eight points and seven rebounds.
“This win is huge for basketball in the Northeast and in New York,” Koroll said. “We made a statement this week by playing with a team effort. Last year was tough with so few games, but we’re putting things together now.”
Six-foot-four senior Jermahri Hill led Berkmar with 17 points while 6-10, 250-pound Mississippi recruit Malique Ewin contributed 16 points and four rebounds.
“[Long Island] showed more heart than we did,” Ewin said.
Berkmar advanced to the finals with quickness, balance and size. But with Pierre running a stylish show on transition finishes and in the half-court, the Crusaders enjoyed a 24-7 scoring edge in the second quarter en route to a 41-26 halftime advantage.
“Against a national-caliber team like that, you can’t have off-quarters,” Berkmar coach Greg Phillips said. “We got stagnant on offense with too much one-on-one play, and we missed some assignments on defense. With the guards of Long Island, it’s hard to make a comeback.”
Both Berkmar and Long Island are accustomed to playing with a shot clock in their home states.
Long Island shot 59 percent in the first half with four 3-pointers, 18 rebounds and an 18-point effort from Pierre.
“It’s a guard’s game, and Pierre and Reid were really good all night,” Buck said. “It’s hard to press us because of those two guys. They handle the ball so well and help us in a variety of other ways.”
The Patriots closed within 52-43 at the 1:20 mark of the third quarter behind the work of Hill, but no shots came easy against the height, bulk and quick hands of Long Island.
“That team is so well-coached and disciplined. They really play for each other,” Phillips said.
Long Island protected its lead by making 19 of 21 free throw attempts.
How did Pierre and his teammates stay fresh without hoops last season?
“We practiced every day and went at it hard with a bunch of high-level guys that played at the Division I or other levels,” Pierre said. “It was a battle every day, and we’re still battling.
For Buck, the Arby’s title served as both a reward and preparation for greater things on the prep scene in New York and beyond.
“A lot of our guys are juniors and seniors, but they haven’t played a ton of varsity games. So, this tournament was a great way to gain experience and have some fun,” Buck said. “For us to get our name on that Arby’s trophy as the first New York team to win, there is a lot of pride in that.
And for Pierre, there is no greater source of pride than winning championship gold.
“You don’t get to do that often, and we earned it. It’s big to get this title out of the way, and hopefully we win a state championship at the end of the season,” Pierre said.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544