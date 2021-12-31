WATCH NOW: 2021 ARBY'S CHAMPIONSHIP: Long Island Lutheran takes gold downing Berkmar, 71-58

Long Island shot 59 percent in the first half with four 3-pointers, 18 rebounds and an 18-point effort from Pierre.

“It’s a guard’s game, and Pierre and Reid were really good all night,” Buck said. “It’s hard to press us because of those two guys. They handle the ball so well and help us in a variety of other ways.”

The Patriots closed within 52-43 at the 1:20 mark of the third quarter behind the work of Hill, but no shots came easy against the height, bulk and quick hands of Long Island.

“That team is so well-coached and disciplined. They really play for each other,” Phillips said.

Long Island protected its lead by making 19 of 21 free throw attempts.

How did Pierre and his teammates stay fresh without hoops last season?

“We practiced every day and went at it hard with a bunch of high-level guys that played at the Division I or other levels,” Pierre said. “It was a battle every day, and we’re still battling.

For Buck, the Arby’s title served as both a reward and preparation for greater things on the prep scene in New York and beyond.