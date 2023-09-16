For the second straight season Emory & Henry and Newberry went into overtime in the South Atlantic Conference opener for both teams.

Newberry finished on top both times.

Wide receiver Andre Banks connected with quarterback Brayden Phillips on a reverse pass in the eighth overtime to carry Newberry to a pulsating 25-23 SAC victory over the Wasps on Saturday night in South Carolina.

According to E&H, it was the longest game in NCAA Division II history. The previous mark was six overtimes that had been done in 1998 and 2006.

The clubs went into two overtimes last season in the Wasps' inaugural SAC contest, eventually falling to the Wolves, 26-23, at Fred Selfe Stadium.

E&H (2-1, 0-1) and Newberry (2-1, 0-1) went into overtime tied at 14. Both teams went scoreless in the first extra period and both kicked field goals in the second overtime. From that point the clubs had to attempt two-point conversions, with both teams successful in the third, sixth and seventh extra periods.

Finally, in the eight overtime, the Wasps were stopped, while the Wolves went into their bag of tricks for the winning score.

J'Quan Anderson, who led all backs with 117 yards, put E&H up with a 57-yard first quarter scoring run. Trace Butcher followed with the extra point kick to put the Wasps up 7-0. It stayed that way until 45 seconds were left in the third quarter when Phillips connected with Trakell Murray for a 5-yard score.

Emory & Henry went back up 14-7 on a 9-yard pass from Charles Mutter to Tmahdae Penn with 11:02 left in the final period before the Wolves answered nearly four minutes later on an 85-yard scoring strike from Phillips to Keith Desaussure.

Butcher made a 40-yard field goal for the Wasps in the second overtime, while Bryce Earley answered with a kick of his own for the Wolves from 46 yards. Newberry took its first lead of the game in the third extra period on a two-point conversion pass from Phillips to Cameron Gaymon. E&H followed with a run by Mutter to tie the score at 19.

Neither team scored in the fourth and fifth overtimes before Anderson put the Wasps back up with a run in the sixth overtime. Jy Tolan answered for the Wolves with a scoring pass to Luke Clyburn IV. Both teams scored again in the seventh extra period on runs by Newberry's Dwayne Wright and Mutter's pass to Zach Venhorst.

Finally, the Wolves stopped the Wasps in the eighth overtime and then converted the trick play to end the game.

Emory & Henry, which outgained Newberry 364-319, was led by Mutter, who threw for 196 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Cam Abshire had five receptions for 71 yards and Addison Knicely had nine tackles, including three tackles for loss and two sacks. T.J. Payne also picked off a pass for the Wasps.

Desaussure led the Wolves with seven catches for 104 yards, while Phillips threw for 187 yards, two scores and one interception.

Emory & Henry will finally play its first home of the season next Saturday against Wingate (1-2, 0-2), which has lost SAC decisions to Mars Hill and Tusculum by a combined seven points. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.