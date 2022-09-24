 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wasps earn first SAC win in overtime

Tmahdae Penn caught a 25-yard pass from Kyle Short on the first play of overtime and the Emory & Henry Wasps earned their first South Atlantic Conference win Saturday night with a 17-10 decision against the Wingate Bulldogs.

It was the second straight overtime game for E&H.

The Wasps (2-2) allowed just 82 yards rushing and 146 passing as A.J. Burgess collected 12 tackles and Ivan Phillips added 10.

Justin Hill led the Wasps with 57 yards rushing. Short passed for 146 yards, while Penn finished with 65 yards receiving on three catches.

The Wasps trailed 3-0 after the first quarter, but responded with 10 points in the second.

Freshman Trace Butcher connected on a 44-yard field goal to open the scoring for E&H. With 14:33 left in the second quarter, E&H defensive back Jaylyn Kreimes blocked a Wingate punt and recovered the ball in the end zone.

Wingate missed a 34-yard field goal attempt with two seconds remaining in the second quarter. That gave E&H took a 10-3 lead into halftime.

After being held to just three first downs, the Bulldogs (3-1) finally put together a drive at the 8:47 mark of the third quarter that culminated with a 1-yard run by quarterback Shaw Crocker.

Freshman Chendrick Cann intercepted a Wingate pass at the E&H 2-yard line in the fourth quarter.

Ethan Muncy of E&H averaged 45 yards per punt, including a 51-yard blast with less than three minutes left in the fourth quarter. Muncy also had a 65-yard boot.

agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544

