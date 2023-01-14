Warriors win battle of state champs

WISE, Va. – It’s not often that two defending state champions square off. It was all Class 2 defending champion Wise County Central as they rolled to a 71-43 victory over visiting Honaker, the three-time Class 1 titliest.

“We knew Honaker had a good team,” Central coach Robin Dotson said. “I was proud of how we stepped up to play this game. Sometimes in a non-district game, you just go through the motions. I was very proud of our team, we played excellent defense until we started getting in foul trouble.”

After a put-back by Abbie Jordan for the Warriors, Alayna McNulty scored on a drive for the Tigers less than a minute into the contest. It was never tied again, and Central never trailed.

Emilee Brickey nailed a trey from a long distance, and the Warriors were on their way. With a fast start, they had built a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter.

“A couple of games, we’ve started slow,” Central’s Emmah McAmis said. “Our goal was to come out strong. Sometimes we’ve gotten into a pretty bad hole and had to dig out of it. So coming out strong was something we wanted to focus on.”

Honaker (10-4) tried to fight back. With a couple of baskets by Tailor Nolley and a foul shot by McNulty, they pulled within seven points with just under five minutes to go in the first half.

The Warrior defense ended any thoughts of a comeback. They forced 13 Tiger turnovers in the first half. Led by McAmis, then finished the half on a 17-6 run to take a big 32-14 lead at the break.

“Our big thing is defense wins ballgames,” commented McAmis. “It’s really been doing well for us.”

McAmis and Madison Looney led Central on a significant surge in the third quarter, they lit up the scoreboard with 23 points. The Warriors were up 55-27 going to the fourth quarter.

Honaker couldn’t close the gap. Central kept a comfortable advantage the final eight minutes.

The Warriors were paced by McAmis, who scored 27 points, including a 13-for-13 performance from the foul line. It’s been a memorable season so far for McAmis. She surpassed 1,000 points in her career earlier this season.

“It’s definitely been amazing,” McAmis said. “Hitting 1,000 was a big accomplishment, but I could have never done it without my teammates. Winning games and playing well, it’s been a great sophomore year.”

Brickey (14 points), Abbie Jordan (11 points), and Looney (10 points) also put up big numbers for Wise Central (11-3).

Nolley (16 points) and McNulty (13 points) led the effort for the Tigers.

“We played rattled right from the start,” Honaker coach Misty Miller said. “When we did settle down, we had already dug such a hole. It’s hard to get down on a good team that scores and be able to get back in the ballgame.”

BOYS

Honaker 63, Wise County Central 24

The Honaker (8-7) boys are playing well. Following an upset of Lebanon on Thursday, the Tigers rolled to a 63-24 win at Central. Honaker has now won five of their last six games.

The scoring came from all-around for the Tigers. Parker Bandy led the way with 12 points. Gavin Whitt and Caden Boyd added 11 points each. All eight players on the roster scored.

Ethan Collins scored 14 points to power the Warriors.