Ward steps down at Twin Valley to focus on health

Twin Valley High School’s football team is scheduled to open the season on Sept. 2 at Montcalm (West Virginia) and the Panthers will have a new head coach leading the way.

Jeremy Ward has stepped down as the gridiron boss at Twin Valley after four seasons on the job.

“I’ve been dealing with a personal health issue and I needed to step away to focus on it and get healed up,” Ward said. “The timing is not ideal for anyone, but I thought I would be ready to go and was not.”

Assistant coaches Marcus Stiltner and Matthew Baldwin are currently leading the Panthers through practice. Athletic director Brian Moore said that a new head coach should be named in the next few days.

The Twin Valley community was hit hard by flooding last month and the team began practice on Monday. Moore said he has been told the team’s roster projects to number between 18 and 21 players when the season begins.

A former star at Grundy High School who played collegiately at Virginia Military Institute, the 40-year-old Ward went 17-20 in his four seasons leading the Panthers. He had previously been the head coach at Grundy.

Twin Valley earned a share of the Black Diamond District championship last season and dropped a 35-12 decision to Patrick Henry in the first round of the VHSL Region 1D playoffs. Those achievements came courtesy of a team comprised of 16 players.

“Being part of a district title there was an unbelievable experience,” Ward said. “Dealing with low numbers every year and having such a small roster last year, made it even more special to see those young men achieve so much.”

Ward admitted the decision to step down was tough.

“Twin Valley is a special place,” Ward said. “I wish this year’s team all the luck. I will be around to support them as much as I can.”