BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Brayden Barr went from being a potential picked-off goat to a walk-off walk in back-to-back innings of West Ridge’s 5-4 non-conference home win against Tennessee High on Thursday night.

Barr’s two-out, bases-loaded walk forced in courtesy runner Hunter Wexler with the game-ending run.

West Ridge improved to 14-3 on the season. Tennessee High fell to 13-3.

Barr looked like he might essentially end it in the when the score was tied 4-4 and he led off the bottom of the sixth with a double. But he proceeded to get picked off at second base when Cainan Myers whirled quickly and threw a strike to shortstop Evan Mutter.

But it was of little concern 20 minutes later.

“We did not play our best game, by any means,” Wolves coach Mike Hoover said. “We made a lot of mistakes. But there’s something about this group. They just find a way. They expect to win. They expect success. And somehow – I still don’t know how – we found a way to win tonight.”

Former Tennessee High player Wade Witcher started the bottom of the seventh with a single to right field.

“Wade’s had a phenomenal year at the plate,” Hoover said. “He did what a senior needs to do in that situation being one of our top guys – against a quality arm. … He happened to take one the other way, take what they gave him and got on first and we were able to manufacture a run there.”

The base-hit chased Myers, who allowed three earned runs in six-plus innings. Freshman Gage Graziano relieved Myers and cut down Witcher at second base on ensuing batter Will Harris’ sacrifice bunt attempt.

Graziano followed that with a strikeout, appearing composed beyond his years.

But he hit Jack Sarginger with a 2-2 breaking ball and walked Carter Osborne on six pitches to load the bases. And then he walked Barr on five pitches.

Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts said the experience will only aid Graziano’s bright future.

“He’s a special kid and he’s doing great things for us,” Roberts said.

Overcooking a 2-2 breaking ball to Sarginger was understandable. He continued a red-hot stretch in the first inning with a two-out, three-run double that gave the Wolves’ a 3-0 lead. He added a single in the fifth.

“Jack’s been unbelievable for us this year,” Hoover said. “He’s a great example of a guy that’s waited for his turn. He’s continued to work hard. He’s never pouted.”

West Ridge ace Drew Hoover, an East Tennessee State and the son of the West Ridge coach, stayed hot at the plate, although he actually lowered his season average by going 2-for-4. He entered the game hitting .625 on the season.

“I’m real hard on him,” Hoover said. “I didn’t think he had a very good at-bat one time when he was up in the count, but I guess we’ll let that slide. He seems to be doing okay.”

Starter Carter Gibson allowed one earned run (four altogether) in three innings for West Ridge. Avery Horne pitched four shutout innings for the victory.

Shortstop Carson Tate was 1-for-3 with a walk and a run for the Wolves, who will host Letcher County (Kentucky) on Saturday. Osborne and Barr were also 1-for-3 with a walk and Horne was 1-for-3 with a stolen base.

Evan Mutter was 1-for-3 with a two-run double that highlighted a four-run third for the Vikings, who will host University High on Friday at 5 p.m.

Isaac Blevins had an RBI double for Tennessee High, which was without cleanup batter Andrew Dingus, who is day to day with a sore back.