VT FOOTBALL: Virginia Tech, Maryland vie in Pinstripe Bowl, both at 6-6

Late Yankees owner George Steinbrenner promised the visit moments after seeing the tragedy unfold on television.

“One day the Boss called me and said, ‘Turn on the television,’ and there was a horrific tragedy at Virginia Tech, and the Boss said, ‘We’ve got to help,’ “ Yankees President Randy Levine said.

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez were among the Yankees that made the trip and more than 200 people were waiting as the team bus made its first stop at the memorial.

“They hated why they were there because it was a horrible tragedy, but they just felt that if they could provide some comfort to all the hurting folks at Virginia Tech, it was well worth doing,” Levine said.

The winner of the Pinstripe Bowl receives the George M. Steinbrenner Trophy.

TAG PLAY

Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa set school single-season records with 308 completions and 3,595 yards passing. He has completed 68% of his attempts for 24 touchdowns. The Alabama transfer earned all-Big Ten honorable mention honors and finished second in the conference in passing. After setting the school’s single-season passing record, Tagovailoa said he would return next season.