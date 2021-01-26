Volunteers stop Mississippi State to snap losing skid

Stewart led the Bulldogs’ recovery, scoring nine points. Mississippi State tied the game at 20 with just over 5 minutes to play when Abdul Ado scored from down low.

Three free throws by Tennessee freshman Jaden Springer, who was back after missing the last two games with an ankle injury, then a 3-pointer by Santiago Vescovi gave the Vols some breathing room.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: Quality SEC victories over Missouri and Florida have helped the Bulldogs with credibility around the league. How that plays out in the homestretch of the regular season will be interesting.

Tennessee: Finding a way to stop the bleeding and finding the swagger they had earlier in the season is paramount for the Vols. Getting freshman Jaden Springer (ankle) healthy and back in the lineup will go a long way toward doing that.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs will leave the grind of the conference campaign to be part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. They will entertain Iowa State Saturday.

Tennessee: Two weeks ago, it would have been a Top 10 matchup between the Vols and Kansas. However, Tennessee suffered a couple setbacks and the Jayhawks have lost three in a row, taking the luster off Saturday’s game in Knoxville.