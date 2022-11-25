Vols bounce Jayhawks, claim Atlantis title

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Santiago Vescovi scored 20 points while No. 22 Tennessee locked down on third-ranked Kansas to beat the reigning national champions 64-50 in Friday night's championship game at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Vescovi hit five 3-pointers to drive the offense for the Volunteers (5-1), who dominated the glass, overcame their own turnover troubles and made the Jayhawks work for clean looks. And for the third time in as many days, Tennessee won despite not having leading scorer Josiah-Jordan James due to knee soreness.

This win led to a title and Vescovi being picked as the tournament's most valuable player.

The Vols held the Jayhawks to 32.1% shooting, bothering them with size and length around the rim. And they showed the toughness to take the ball right at the Jayhawks with 5-foot-9 sophomore guard Zakai Zeigler leading the way.

Zeigler had 14 points, including a 3-pointer to beat the shot clock at the 7-minute mark to push Tennessee's lead to 56-38. He followed with another big one from the right wing with 4:42 left after Kansas had closed within 11.

Jalen Wilson and Joseph Yesefu each scored 14 points to lead the Jayhawks (6-1), who shot 28.6% in the first half and never warmed up. They made 5 of 21 3-pointers in what was an all-around rough night, from losing starting guard Dajuan Harris to fouls with 9 minutes left to failing to keep the Vols off the glass (45-27).

***

Lady Vols 69, Colorado 51

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jordan Horston scored 23 points, Rickea Jackson added 20, and No. 23 Tennessee defeated Colorado.

Horston added eight rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Lady Vols (3-4). Jackson had six rebounds and four steals. No other Tennessee starter scored more than two points, but the Lady Vols got 22 points from their bench.

Tennessee gave up just 14 points in the first half and led 30-14 at halftime.

Kindyll Wetta led Colorado (4-2) with 13 points off the bench and Aaronette Vonleh scored 10.