VIRGINIA TECH FOOTBALL: Pry: ‘Honored, humbled’ to be Virginia Tech football coach

“It’s been fun to watch him grow and develop and mature and ... put himself in this position,” Foster said. “I’m excited for him.”

Pry will be paid $4 million in his first two seasons, receive a $750,000 raise in seasons three and four and a $250,000 raise the next two years. He’ll have a budget of $5.5 million for 10 assistants and $2.25 million for support staff.

Athletic director Whit Babcock said Pry was the first coach he spoke to about the job and while he spoke to “three to five” other candidates, “the bar was set from the get go. It’s really nice to get into a search and have somebody that does so well they’re the bar that you consider for everyone else. And he certainly stood out. He was very well prepared.”

The two had spoken via Zoom but had never met in person before Pry flew to Blacksburg on Wednesday.

Babcock originally was primarily interested in hiring a coach with head coaching experience, but said Pry has been in big games in the SEC while he was with Franklin at Vanderbilt and the Big Ten.

“He’s been the right-hand person and confidant for James Franklin,” Babcock said. “We have no doubt that he’s ready.”

It also helped that Pry has a history and appreciation for Virginia Tech.