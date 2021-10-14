VIRGINIA TECH FOOTBALL: Pittsburgh visits Virginia Tech in key ACC Coastal matchup

But they are entering a stretch in which they will face the Hokies, Clemson, Miami and North Carolina. The Panthers and Hokies are the last teams to be undefeated in the Coastal Division, so much more remains.

“I mean, it’s just as important as the past four weeks. The Tech is a big game and once V-Tech is done, Clemson will be a big game and so forth and so on,” defensive back Erick Hallett II said.”

Some things to watch when Pitt plays at Virginia Tech:

WOUNDED BUT NEEDED

Hokies quarterback Braxton Burmeister left the Notre Dame game with a hand injury, but was pressed back into duty when backup Connor Blumrick was also hurt. Blumrick is out indefinitely, Fuente said, but Burmeister is a “full go.”

NIFTY FIFTY

There are times during the practice week when the Panthers’ offense will break it down by yelling “1,2,3 ... 50,” a nod to the unit’s goal of scoring at least 50 points per game.

So far, so very good. Pitt’s stretch of scoring at least 41 points in all five of their games is the longest stretch in program history.