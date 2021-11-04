VIRGINIA TECH FOOTBALL: Hokies to visit Boston College for Friday night football

Grosel got two more tries in the third quarter, which led to a field goal and a three-and-out. Then came Morehead again with two three-and-outs sandwiched around a longer drive that ended with a punt on fourth-and-40. Back to Grosel, who was handed the ball on the Syracuse 19 and led BC to the 1 before the Eagles failed to punch it in from there.

“I don’t know what direction they’ll go,” said Hokies coach Justin Fuente, whose team is in a stretch of four games out of five on the road after starting with six out of seven at home. “I don’t know that there’s a huge disparity between what their approach is between those two guys. We’ll have to be ready for whatever we’ll see.”

Here are some other things to look for in Friday night’s game:

THE NEW GUY

Morehead’s playing time against Syracuse was his first real game action since 2019.

The 6-foot-5, 229-pounder from Alexandria, Virginia, only started playing as a high school sophomore and lost his senior season to the pandemic. He was a spring arrival at BC, giving him a head start on the playbook and the system.

Morehead said that since he arrived in Chestnut Hill, Grosel has been “probably the best mentor I can ask for.”