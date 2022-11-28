Virginia Tech digs past Gophers

BLACKSBURG, Va. — The Virginia Tech men’s basketball team bid adieu to the ACC-Big Ten Challenge on a winning note.

Sophomore point guard Sean Pedulla scored 17 points to lead the Hokies to a 67-57 win over Minnesota on Monday night at Cassell Coliseum in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge.

Pedulla scored 13 of those points in the first half, helping the Hokies (7-1) build a 39-27 halftime lead. Virginia Tech led the entire second half.

The Hokies led by as many as 20 points in the second half.

Justyn Mutts scored 16 points and snared nine rebounds for Virginia Tech. Grant Basile added nine points and eight rebounds, while Mylyjael Poteat had eight points off the bench.

Ta’Lon Cooper and Pharrel Payne each had 13 points for Minnesota (4-3), which saw it three-game winning streak in the Challenge come to an end.

Earlier Monday, ESPN and the ACC announced that this week will mark the end of the annual ACC-Big Ten Challenges for men’s and women’s basketball. The news was not a shock because ESPN’s television rights deal with the Big Ten is coming to an end.

ESPN and the ACC announced Monday that the Big Ten-ACC Challenge will be replaced by an ACC-SEC Challenge for men’s and women’s basketball, beginning next season.

The first two seasons of the ACC-SEC Challenge will feature 14 men’s games and 14 women’s games each year. Once Oklahoma and Texas come aboard the Southeastern Conference for the 2025-26 season, there will be 15 men’s games and 15 women’s games in the Challenge each year.

The SEC-Big 12 Challenge will end after this season to make way for the new ACC-SEC Challenge.

This is the 24th year of the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on the men’s side and the 15th year on the women’s side.

The Virginia Tech men finished with a mark of 7-9 in their Challenge duels.

Minnesota faced Virginia Tech on Monday for the first time since beating the visiting Hokies in the 2011 Challenge.

The Hokies shot 49.1% from the field to the Golden Gophers’ 36.7% on Monday.

Minnesota made six 3-pointers to Virginia Tech’s five. But Tech scored 40 points in the paint.

The Hokies outrebounded the Golden Gophers 42-27.

With the game tied at 22 with 6:29 left in the first half, the Hokies went on a 13-0 run to grab a 35-22 lead with 1:54 to go in the half. Virginia Tech led the rest of the game.

Pedulla had 11 points in that 13-0 run. He began the run with a 3-pointer, but the rest of his points in the run came from layups.

The Hokies shot 57.7% from the field in the first half to the visitors’ 40%.

Virginia Tech outrebounded the Golden Gophers 18-11 in the first half.

Jamison Battle sank a 3-pointer to cut the Virginia Tech lead to 39-30 early in the second half, but Mutts and Basile made back-to-back baskets to extend the lead to 43-30 with 16:34 remaining.

Cooper scored to cut the lead to 43-32, but Pedulla answered with a jumper.

Payne scored to trim the deficit to 45-34, but Pedulla and Mutts made back-to-back baskets to extend the lead to 49-34 with 13:04 remaining.

After Cooper scored, Hunter Cattoor sank a 3-pointer and Mutts scored to extend the lead to 54-36 with 11:34 remaining.

Next up for Virginia Tech is a Sunday home game against North Carolina, which dropped from No. 1 to No. 18 in the new Associated Press Top 25 poll Monday. It will be the ACC opener for both teams.