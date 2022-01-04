VIRGINIA TECH BASKETBALL: Wolfpack growls past rusty Hokies

BLACKSBURG, Va. — When the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team had two long layoffs because of COVID-19 issues last season, it lost its first game back after each layoff.

It happened again Tuesday.

After going 12 straight days without playing a game because of COVID-19 issues on the team, the Hokies returned to action with a 68-63 loss to North Carolina State at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies (8-6, 0-3 ACC), who were playing the first time since a Dec. 22 loss at Duke, are now 0-2 in ACC home games this season. They lost at home to Wake Forest last month.

State (8-7, 1-3) snapped a five-game losing streak.

Virginia Tech had to postpone last week’s games against North Carolina and Pittsburgh because Tech was in COVID-19 protocols. Tech coach Mike Young had said Monday that some of his players had tested positive for COVID-19, but he refused to give a specific number.

All of the Hokies were available to play Tuesday.

Young had said the Hokies did practice last week So not everyone on the team had to isolate because of positive tests or contact tracing.