VIRGINIA TECH BASKETBALL: Moore’s halfcourt shot at buzzer lifts Miami past Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. — For the first time this season, Virginia Tech no longer has a winning overall record.

Miami point guard Charlie Moore sank a 3-pointer from halfcourt at the buzzer to give the Hurricanes a 78-75 win over the Hokies on Wednesday night at Cassell Coliseum.

Virginia Tech (10-10, 2-7 ACC) has lost six of its past eight games, including the last three.

The 2-7 league mark is Tech’s worst ACC mark through nine games since the Hokies started off 1-8 in ACC play in the 2014-15 season, when Buzz Williams was in his first season as Tech’s coach.

The Hokies will have a tough time ending their slide in their next game. Tech will visit Florida State on Saturday. FSU has beaten Tech six straight times. The Hokies have lost their last 12 visits to FSU.

Miami (15-5, 7-2) won for the 11th time in its past 13 games.

Tech’s Justyn Mutts scored to extend the Hokies’ lead to 75-70 with 2:24 left, but the Hokies never scored again.

Jordan Miller made a layup to cut the lead to 75-72. He was fouled on the play but missed the free throw.

Isaiah Wong was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 1:09 left. He made all three free throws to tie the game at 75.

Virginia Tech called timeout with 23.1 seconds left.

Tech’s Hunter Cattoor missed a 3-pointer with four seconds to go. Miller snared the rebound and Miami took a timeout with 1.8 seconds left.

Keve Aluma had 14 points or Tech. Nahiem Alleyne scored 13 points, while Cattoor also had 13 points. Darius Maddox added 13 points off the bench.

Kameron McGusty scored 19 points for Miami. Miller scored 18 points, while Moore had 13 points. Sam Waardenburg scored 12 points.

Miami shot 54.7% from the field to Tech’s 50%.

Miami had 11 3-pointers and Tech made 13.

The Hokies scored the first six points of the second half to grab a 37-36 lead.

Alleyne later made his second 3-pointer of the second half to tie the game at 42 with 16:03 to go. But McGusty answered with a 3-pointer to give Miami the lead back.

Cattoor later made a 3-pointer, was fouled on the play and sank the free throw to give Tech a 48-47 lead. But Miami scored two straight baskets to regain the lead.

Mutts later made a jumper with the shot clock winding down to cut the lead to 54-52. Mutts sank a 3-pointer to give Tech a 55-54 lead with 10:47 to go. Tech was 8 of 11 from the field (72.7%) in the second half at that point, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

McGusty answered with two free throws to give Miami a 56-55 lead.

Maddox sank a jumper to give his team a 57-56 lead, but McGusty answered with a jumper of his own.

Aluma scored to give Tech a 59-58 lead. Maddox was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three free throws to extend the lead to 62-58 with 8:50 left.

Miami’s Isaiah Wong made a 3-pointer, but Alleyne answered with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 65-61. Aluma dunked to give Tech a 67-61 lead with 6:25 to go.

McGusty drained a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 67-64. But Tech reserve Sean Pedulla made one of two free throws for a 68-64 lead.

Miller dunked to cut the lead to 68-66. McGusty made a layup to tie the game at 68 with 4:53 to go.

Mutts scored to give Tech a 70-68 lead, but Waardenburg scored to tie the game.

Cattoor drained a 3-pointer to give Tech a 73-70 lead with 3:46 to go. After a Miami turnover, Mutts scored to extend the lead to 75-70 with 2:24 left.

The visitors led 36-31 at halftime. Tech had 12 turnovers in the first half.

Miami shot 51.9% from the field in the first half to Tech’s 41.7%. The Hokies made seven 3-pointers in the half.

Miller, who was averaging 8.4 points, scored 14 in the first half.

Down 8-6, Miami went on a 12-0 run to grab an 18-8 lead with 14:17 left in the first half. Miami led the rest of the half.

Trailing 20-9, Tech went on a 10-2 run to cut the lead to 22-19 with 9:59 left in the half.