VIRGINIA TECH BASKETBALL: Maddox’s late 3 lifts Hokies to overtime win over Clemson

NEW YORK — Thanks to Darius Maddox, Virginia Tech did not fall off the bubble Wednesday night.

The sophomore reserve made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the end of overtime to give the seventh-seeded Hokies a 76-75 win over 10th-seeded Clemson in the second round of the ACC tournament at the Barclays Center.

Maddox was mobbed by his teammates at game’s end.

Tech remained on the bubble for an NCAA tournament at-large bid.

The Hokies (20-12) won for the 10th time in their last 12 games.

Clemson (17-16) had won five straight games, including a 63-59 win over the visiting Hokies in last weekend’s regular-season finale.

Virginia Tech, which had a first-round bye, will play second-seeded Notre Dame (22-9) in the quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday (ESPN2). Tech beat Notre Dame 79-73 in Blacksburg on Jan. 15.

The Hokies entered Wednesday ranked No. 37 in the NCAA’s NET rankings. They won at Miami two weekends ago for their lone Quad 1 win of the season (a home win over a team currently ranked in the top 30 in the NET rankings, a neutral-court win over a team currently ranked in the top 50, or a road win over a team currently ranked in the top 75). They have just two wins over teams that are likely to make the NCAAs (Miami and Notre Dame).

Wednesday’s win does not boost Tech’s resume, but a loss would have ended Tech’s at-large hopes.

A win over the Fighting Irish on Thursday would help Tech’s cause. A win in Friday’s semifinals would help even more, especially if it comes against third-seeded and 25th-ranked North Carolina.

Down 57-45 with 9:12 left in regulation, the Tigers went on a 12-3 run to cut the lead to 60-57 with 2:16 remaining.

Tech center Keve Aluma made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 61-57, but Chase Hunter answered with a layup to trim the lead to 61-59 with 1:46 to go.

After Aluma missed the front end of a one-and-one with 1:29 left, Nick Honor buried a 3-pointer to give Clemson a 62-61 lead with 1:11 left.

After the Hokies’ Hunter Cattoor missed a 3-pointer, Justyn Mutts got the offensive rebound and scored on a putback to give Tech a 63-62 lead with 49 seconds to go.

Hunter Tyson scored inside to give the Tigers a 64-63 lead with 35.3 seconds to go.

Storm Murphy drained his fifth 3-pointer of the game to give Tech a 66-64 lead with 18.9 seconds to go.

But P.J. Hall scored with 7.7 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 66.

Murphy missed a 3-pointer in the waning seconds of regulation.

Aluma sank a 3-pointer to give Tech a 69-66 lead with 2:55 left in OT, but Al-Amir Dawes of the Tigers answered with a 3-pointer.

Aluma scored, was fouled and made the free throw to give Tech a 72-69 lead with 2:19 to go in overtime.

Tyson made a layup to cut the lead to 72-71.

After Murphy missed a shot, Hall made two free throws to give the Tigers a 73-72 lead with 1:19 left.

After Murphy missed a 3-pointer, Dawes made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 74-72 with 30.4 seconds left in OT.

Mutts made one of two free throws to cut the lead to 74-73 with 8.1 seconds left in OT.

Hall made one of two free throws with 6.7 seconds to go in OT to extend the lead to 75-73 and set the stage for Maddox’s game-winning buzzer-beater.

Wednesday marked Tech’s first ACC tournament win since 2019, when Buzz Williams was the Hokies’ coach.

Tech had gone one-and-done in this tournament in coach Mike Young’s first two seasons at the helm of the Hokies, including a first-round loss to North Carolina in 2020 and a quarterfinal loss to North Carolina last year.

Aluma, who had just seven points in last weekend’s loss at Clemson, scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds Wednesday.

Tech made good on its desire to give Aluma more touches than he had at Clemson. He was 7 of 15 from the field in the first half Wednesday; he was 3 of 8 from the field at Clemson.

Murphy had 15 points and five 3-pointers for Tech.

Murphy, who had 12 points in the first half, scored in double figures for the first time since a Feb. 5 win at Pittsburgh. His five 3-pointers were his season high.

The Hokies got 23 points from their bench, including eight from Maddox.

Tech turned the ball over 14 times but outrebounded the Tigers 36-29. Mutts had 10 rebounds.

Virginia Tech shot just 37.3% from the field in last weekend’s loss at Clemson, but the Hokies sizzled in the first half Wednesday.

The Hokies led 43-32 at halftime. Tech shot 62.5% from the field in the first half, when it was 6 of 8 from 3-point range.

Down 19-18, Tech went on a 17-5 run to grab a 35-24 lead with 4:27 left in the first half. Tech was shooting 66.7% from the field at that point. The Hokies were 4 of 5 from 3-point range and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line at that point.

The Tigers cut the lead to 35-29, but Murphy answered with back-to-back 3-pointers for a 41-29 cushion with 1:28 left in the first half. Murphy was 4 of 4 from 3-point range at that point.

Tech improved to 2-7 all-time at the Barclays Center, including losses to Memphis and Xavier in November in the NIT Season Tip-Off. Tech’s only other win at the Barclays Center came in the 2017 ACC tournament.