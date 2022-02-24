VIRGINIA TECH BASKETBALL: Kitley, Shepherd lift No. 23 Virginia Tech past Miami

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Elizabeth Kitley had 18 points and 12 rebounds for her 13th double-double and No. 23 Virginia Tech pulled out a 70-63 win over Miami on Thursday night.

Aisha Sheppard, honored before the game after becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer, added 16 points for the Hokies (21-7, 13-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), giving her 1,808. She also had three of her four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, pushing her ACC record to 387. She passed Louisville legend Asia Durr last week.

Kelsey Marshall scored 21 points for the Hurricanes (16-11, 9-8), who had their four-game winning streak snapped and lost their fifth-straight in the series. Destiny Harden added 13 points.

Virginia Tech was 9 of 10 from the foul line in the fourth quarter, 6 of 8 in the first three quarters.

The Hokies, coming off a loss to No. 4 Louisville, is home against No. 3 North Carolina State to close the regular season on Sunday.

No. 18 North Carolina 68, Virginia 57

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Deja Kelly scored 16 points, Alyssa Ustby added 15, and No. 18 North Carolina cruised to a victory over Virginia.

North Carolina (22-5, 12-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) has won five straight and 25 of the last 28 in the series.

Carlie Littlefield had eight points and Kelly added six as North Carolina jumped out to a 30-11 lead in the first quarter.

and 47-30 at the break. The Tar Heels shot 61% (20 of 33) in the first half and then stretched the advantage to 21 points early in the third.

Littlefield finished with 13 points and Kennedy Todd-Williams had 11 for North Carolina. Anya Poole grabbed 10 rebounds to go with eight points.

Kelly and Todd-Williams each had three of North Carolina’s 12 steals. The Tar Heels scored 20 points from 23 Virginia turnovers, and are 11-0 when getting double-digit steals.

Amandine Toi made a pair of 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead Virginia (5-21, 2-16). London Clarkson had 10 of her 12 points in the first half. Taylor Valladay added 11 points.

Toi’s 3-pointer and back-to-back layups from Mir McLean during a 7-0 surge pulled the Cavs to 60-51 with 6:10 remaining, but the Tar Heels then held a double-digit lead for nearly the rest of the way.