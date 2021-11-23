VIRGINIA TECH BASKETBALL: Hokies meet Memphis, hoping for another Thanksgiving week upset

Landers Nolley II, who played for the Hokies two seasons ago, averages 8.0 points for Memphis. Nolley made the All-American Athletic Conference first team last season, when he was also named the most valuable player of the postseason NIT. But he comes off the bench this season.

The Memphis bench also includes Miami transfer Earl Timberlake, who once played for Tech assistant Mike Jones at DeMatha Catholic High School.

Memphis averages 85.8 points and is shooting 52.5% from the field but commits an average of 21.5 turnovers.

Tech is not only shooting 50.5% from the field but also clicking on defense.

The Hokies are holding their foes to a field-goal percentage of just 34.3%.

“Our ball-screen defense still has to improve, but we’re very connected,” Young said. “The kids are smart. The kids know what it’s supposed to look like — getting people chipped and getting to the ball.

“[But] we’re going to run into a lot of teams here that shoot the ball better than some that we have played here in our first five.”

Tech point guard Storm Murphy said the players are trying to take pride in their defense.