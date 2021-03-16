VIRGINIA TECH BASKETBALL: Hokies focused on Gators

The entire NCAA tournament is being held in the Indianapolis area because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hokies and their travel party all tested negative after arriving at their hotel Monday and were hoping to test negative again Tuesday so they could practice.

“It’ll be nice to get … off this floor. They’ve got us locked down,” Young said.

“We can’t be in the same room [with each other]. If we’re in the same room and somebody tests positive, that contact tracing [takes effect].

“I’ve never had to quarantine through this terrible time. I’ve been here since [Monday] morning. This is bizarre. This is really difficult. And for a young person to be in a hotel room for 10 days, two weeks, gosh sakes, I have an even greater appreciation for what those [quarantining] folks have had to do. This isn’t a lot of fun.”

Mutts is not complaining, though.

“I had a steak yesterday and it was so good,” he said.

Friday’s game is being held at Butler’s historic Hinkle Fieldhouse.

“I’ve never been to Hinkle. What a mountaintop experience, to be able to compete in that building,” Young said.