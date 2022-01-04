VIRGINIA TECH ATHLETICS: Laaser steps down as ‘Voice’ of Hokies

Jon Laaser is no longer the voice of the Hokies.

Laaser, who has been the radio play-by-play announcer for Virginia Tech football and men’s basketball broadcasts since 2015, announced Monday on Twitter that he was “stepping aside” from his job.

“Hokies, this will come as a shock and I hate that,” his tweet began.

Laaser tweeted that his exit was effective Monday. So his final Tech broadcast turned out to be the Pinstripe Bowl last week.

He refused to comment Monday when contacted by The Roanoke Times after his tweet.

“I can’t talk publicly,” he said.

Laaser did explain his departure in his tweet, though.

“When my dad passed, I started to think about wanting to do more to help people,” he tweeted. “Primarily through mental health advocacy. His dream. Over the last few months that urge has grown. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever done, but I feel at peace knowing all the good we can do. I will be focusing on mental health initiatives in the short term, but I will be back in the booth at some point soon.”