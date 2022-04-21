Virginia High wins SWD baseball showdown with Tazewell

TAZEWELL, Va. – The 2022 baseball season has brought some early struggles for the Virginia High Bearcats, and they knew they had a tall task on their hands when they visited Tazewell to take on last week’s Coppinger Invitational champions.

Behind two runs scored and a save from Brody Jones, Virginia High (4-8) knocked off Tazewell (6-3) 6-4 at Lou Peery Field in Wednesday’s Southwest District baseball contest.

“We are 2-0 in the district right now,” Virginia High skipper Mark Daniels said. “We knew tonight was going to be tough with the team that was picked to win the district.”

The Bearcats jumped out to a 3-0 lead when Jones, Connor Davidson and Isaac Berry scored on RBIs by Cody Griffith and Cooper McVey. The hot Virginia High bats ended Bulldogs’ pitcher Tyler Hash’s start after a third of an inning as Jon Davis came onto the hill for the rest of the contest for Tazewell.

Virginia High did not cease fire after the first frame. Jones scored another run in the second to increase the Bearcats advantage to 4-0. Jones’s first two trips to the base path were not his last as he later reached in the fourth and sixth innings.

Perhaps, Jones had some extra motivation heading into Wednesday’s matchup in Tazewell.

“ I challenged him tonight that if he got on base four times, I’d take him to Outback,” said Daniels. “We are going to Outback.”

Virginia High’s Ty Weaver crossed the plate to increase the Bearcats’ lead to 5-0 in the fifth inning.

Those who gathered in Kelly green may have felt that nothing could slow down the Bearcats. Not only had Virginia High plated five runs, but Isaac Berry had thrown three no-hit innings.

The Bulldogs found their bark in the fourth frame, cutting the Virginia High lead to two behind RBIs from Trey Blankenship, Connor Cline and Jackson Myers which scored Caleb O’Neal, Luke Childress and Blankenship to bring the score to 5-3.

The momentum swung toward the Bulldogs and stayed there during the sixth inning.

That frame saw Blankenship reach base via single that fell into shallow right field. Two batters later, Blankenship scored his second run on the evening courtesy of Cline’s second RBI to put the Bulldogs within one.

It was in the sixth that the once insurmountable Bearcat lead hung in the balance. After Blankenship ha cut the margin to 5-4, Cline, Myers and Brody Patterson got on base for Tazewell with one out.

Daniels then brought in Lucas Witt to relieve Berry with bases loaded and he was able to get Davis to ground into a 6-4-3 double play to get the Bearcats out of the inning with its lead intact.

“The biggest thing is we dug a hole early,” Tazewell skipper Mike Fowler said. “We should not have been in that position to begin with.”

Not only did Witt come up big for the Bearcats in the sixth, but he did the same in the seventh when his single drove in McVey, extending the Virginia High advantage to the final margin.

While Jones accomplished the four-hit goal set by Daniels, he was also given the ball in the bottom of the seventh.

After Tazewell’s first two batters reached, Jones slammed the door with two strikeouts before Hash lined out to Braedon Meredith to put a bow on the Bearcats’ victory.

“This is a really good step for us,” Jones said. “I’m excited. [Since Tazewell] was picked to win it, [this win] feels good.”

Jones’ skipper echoed his sentiments.

“We have been struggling last week a little bit against some good competition,” Daniels said. “Tonight, we did some little things, overcame and found a way to win.”

Virginia High hosts Richlands at DeVault Stadium tonight.

“ We got another big game tomorrow with Richlands. I know it will be a tough game,” Daniels said. “Right now, we still control our own fate and hopefully we will keep it that way.”

Tazewell looks to rebound tonight against Marion at Lou Peery Field.

“ After tonight, we have to regroup,” said Fowler. “Hopefully, we will get better and move forward. We will see the Bearcats later on in the season and hopefully we will be a better ball team.”