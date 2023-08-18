GATE CITY, Va. – It might have only been a VHSL Benefit Game with no playoff power points at stake and the outcome not appearing in the won-loss ledger of the record book, but the adrenaline was pumping at a high level for Gate City junior quarterback Jackson Jones on Thursday night in what was his first-ever football game at historic Legion Field.

“I was really nervous before the game,” Jones said. “I sat in the locker room and tried to listen to music to calm down and then started pacing a little bit. I was thinking, ‘I don’t want to mess up.’ After the first possession I was calmed down and just started playing football.”

With Blue Devils head coach Jeremy Houseright opting to hold senior quarterback Luke Bledsoe out of the exhibition contest, Jones filled in admirably as the starting signal-caller, passing for 135 yards, rushing for 34 more and also bagging an interception on the defensive side of the ball to highlight a 14-0 victory over the Virginia High Bearcats.

“We threw Jackson and some other guys in there tonight to get some experience and it worked out pretty good,” Houseright said.

Jones led two touchdown drives in the second quarter in what turned out the contest’s only scores.

His 38-yard toss to Corey Byrd set up a 5-yard touchdown run from Mason Hickman with 10:48 remaining in the first half on what was the superb 5-foot-8, 210-pound sophomore’s only carry of the evening.

Jones later hooked up with Eli McMurray on a 31-yard scoring strike with 6:42 left in the second quarter, taking advantage of busted coverage from the VHS secondary on a 3rd-and-11 play.

Jones also channeled his inner Patrick Mahomes on one play, instinctively flipping a shovel pass seemingly out of nowhere to Gabe Johnson for a 7-yard gain while Virginia High pass-rushers closed in around him.

He completed six of his 11 pass attempts.

Dobyns-Bennett, across the state line in Tennessee, is where Jones previously played.

“Jackson’s learning a lot coming into a new system,” Houseright said. “All these guys have worked their tails off in the preseason.”

Gate City went 8-4 in 2022 and won a playoff game for the first time in eight years. Will the good vibes continue?

“We lost some really, really great seniors and they were good leaders,” Houseright said. “I think their leadership rubbed off on some of these guys and they are starting to be a little more vocal and do it the right way. That’s going to help as we get on down through the season.”

Jones has enjoyed the situation he’s walked into with a new program.

“I really love how the guys are all bought in,” Jones said. “They all want to win and want to succeed. It’s really special to see everybody come together like that.”

Gate City’s defense came together in keeping the Bristolians out of the end zone.

Virginia High’s first-team offense had no play go for more than nine yards as the Bearcats were limited to 69 yards of total offense in the first half.

“We had more than one person chasing the ball, a lot of gang tackling,” Houseright said. “That’s what we’re shooting for.”

Virginia High didn’t score in its opening scrimmage against Tennessee High last week and failed to put any points on the board Thursday.

“Where you don’t get as many of those explosive plays as we’re used to, you gotta be able to sustain and finish a drive,” said VHS coach Derrick Patterson. “We’ve got some work to do. I think every team does at this point. For us, we’ve got be more consistent, especially offensively.”

Alijah Burks gained 30 yards on eight carries for the Bearcats, while he also had a sack of Jones.

Jarae Bryant of VHS gained 58 yards on 11 carries in the second half when second-stringers were on the field for both teams.

“I thought the defense played pretty good,” Patterson said. “We gave up a couple of big plays and Gate City did a good job of catching us out of position a few times. They did a good job of capitalizing on our mistakes. The defense, overall, played pretty good against the run. We have some things to clean up against the pass.”

Virginia High hosts Patrick Henry next Friday in its season-opener. There had been some structural issues with the home concrete bleachers at Gene Malcolm Stadium, but the venue appears to be the site.

“Right now, that’s the word,” Patterson said. “They haven’t said anything officially, but right now that is the word that we are supposed to be at Gene Malcolm next Friday.”

Meanwhile, Gate City travels to Richlands. The Blue Tornado rolled to a 32-14 win over the Grundy Golden Wave in another VHSL Benefit Game played Thursday.

“From last Tuesday’s scrimmage at West Ridge to now, I think we’ve gotten better,” Houseright said. “I think the effort was good tonight. Like everybody else this time of year, we have some things we need to correct and try to shore up a little bit. … Our kids are grasping it and we’re trying to move forward and get better every day.”

Virginia High;0;0;0;0—0

Gate City;0;14;0;0—14

Scoring Summary

GC – Hickman 5 run (McClain kick)

GC – McMurray 31 pass from Jones (McClain kick)

Team Stats

First Downs: VHS 11, GC 8; Rushes-Yards: VHS 39-141, GC 23-101; Passing Yards: VHS 41, GC 173; Comp.-Att.-Int.: VHS 4-11-1, GC 8-15-0; Fumbles-Lost; VHS 1-1, GC 1-0; Penalties-Yards: VHS 5-40, GC 12-75; Punts-Average: VHS 2-32, GC 1-19.