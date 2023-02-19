The Virginia High Bearcats are the kings of the pool.

A balanced effort led the boys team from Bristol to a state championship as the two-day VHSL Class 1/2 swimming and diving championships concluded on Saturday evening at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center.

VHS compiled a team score of 202, compared to 169 for runner-up Clarke County and the team score of 165 recorded by third-place finisher Radford, the three-time defending state champions.

It ended a string of recent near-misses for head coach Woody Van Nostrand’s squad.

VHS placed third at the state meet last season and finished as runner-up to the Radford Bobcats in 2020 and 2021.

Bhraedon Meredith won the 1-meter diving championship on Friday to get the Bearcats started in a positive way and while they did not have a state champ in the swimming portion of the event they scored enough points to prevail.

Adam Harosky led the way on Saturday as he was runner-up in the 500 freestyle (5:32.07) and third in the 100 butterfly (59.14).

The 200 medley relay team of Carter Kerr, Coleman Austin, Harosky and Brody Jones (1:55) placed fourth. The 400 freestle relay team of Harosky, Austin, Coleman and Kerr was seventh in 3:52.70.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Jones, Gage Coleman, Meredith and Austin finished sixth in 1:43.96.

Elijah Fricker was eighth in the 200 freestyle (2:21.59) for VHS.

Kerr (fifth, 2:26.98) and Austin (sixth, 2:26.98) led the Bearcats in the 200 individual medley. Kerr was also fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:03.77).

George Wythe’s Joseph Puckett won the 200 yard freestyle (1:52.50) and was runner-up in the 100 backstroke (1:00.55), while Jessee Collins of the Maroons was third in the 200 individual medley (2:19.79).

Collins, Puckett, Brett Buchanan and Tyler Terry were part of the 200 freestyle relay team for the Maroons that finished runner-up in 1:40.22 The 400 freestyle relay team from GW finished second (3:46.22) with the same four guys taking part.

The Maroons were fifth in the team standings.

Graham’s Brady Jones was runner-up in the 50 freestyle (22.51) and third in the 100 freestyle (50.40 seconds), while Marion’s Sawyer Jennings was third in the 100 backstroke in 1:02.23. Marion finished 10th.

On the girls side, Gate City’s Tia Spivey was runner-up in the 100 butterfly (1:02.57) and 500 freestyle (5:32.71) to lead the local contingent. George Wythe (sixth) and Tazewell (eighth) had top-10 finishes in the team standings in the girls competition.

Bruton won the girls team title with a score of 350.

Note: Complete results were not posted by the Virginia High School League until after press time Saturday and were not included in Sunday’s print edition. A detailed story will appear in Monday’s edition of the Bristol Herald Courier.