VIRGINA TECH BASKETBALL: Virginia Tech faces must-win vs. Clemson in ACC tourney

Unlike last year, the Virginia Tech men’s basketball team cannot afford a short stay at the ACC tournament if it wants to make the NCAA tournament.

The Hokies need to win two or three games in Brooklyn, New York, to improve their chances for an at-large NCAA bid.

But Hokies coach Mike Young is used to being under pressure in a conference tournament.

He used to coach at Southern Conference member Wofford, which belongs to a one-bid league that only gets its tournament champ in the NCAAs.

“That’s all I knew for 17 years,” Young said this week. “That was the only way that you had [to make the NCAAs].

“That’s pressure. That’s stress. I kind of feel the same way.

“One day at a time. Do our best to prepare and play well on Wednesday. Find a way to win. And then you move along — one-game seasons, and you hope that there’s some of those. But again, the only one that matters is that one on Wednesday.”

The seventh-seeded Hokies (19-12) will face 10th-seeded Clemson (17-15) in the second round of the ACC tournament at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Barclays Center. The Tigers defeated Tech 63-59 in last weekend’s regular-season finale.

The Hokies had a double bye into the quarterfinals in last year’s ACC tournament. They were already a safe bet for an at-large bid, so their quarterfinal loss to North Carolina did not keep them out of the NCAAs.

But they are on the bubble this year — and likely on the wrong side of the bubble as of now.

“We know we’ve got to win some games,” center Keve Aluma said.

While other bubble teams helped their chances by winning last weekend, Tech lost at Clemson last weekend.

“We didn’t do ourselves any favors on Saturday,” Young said.

The Hokies entered Tuesday ranked No. 37 in the NCAA’s NET rankings. They won at Miami two weekends ago for their lone Quad 1 win of the season (a home win over a team currently ranked in the top 30 in the NET rankings, a neutral-court win over a team currently ranked in the top 50, or a road win over a team currently ranked in the top 75). They have just two wins over teams that are likely to make the NCAAs (Miami and Notre Dame).

A win Wednesday won’t boost Tech’s resume. But if Tech wins, it will meet second-seeded Notre Dame in Thursday’s quarterfinals — and a win over the Fighting Irish would help Tech’s cause. A win in Friday’s semifinals would help even more, especially if it comes against third-seeded and 25th-ranked North Carolina.

“I’ve done this now 20 years. It’s always the same thing: winning a game,” Young said. “You start looking down the road, … it doesn’t work out very well.”

Clemson has won five straight games, including a 70-64 victory over 15th-seeded North Carolina State in Tuesday’s first round.

Virginia Tech shot just 37.3% from the field in last weekend’s loss at Clemson. The Hokies missed their final seven shots.

“We need to shoot the ball better. We had great shot after great shot,” Young said. “They guarded us a little bit differently than we’ve seen all year. We’ll be better prepared to manage that.”

“They were more physical than us,” Aluma said. “From the jump, they were blowing up screens. I was just getting almost ran over some times.”

Tech was 9 of 30 from 3-point range and had more turnovers (14) than assists (nine).

“We played about as hard and as well as we could play defensively against a very good Virginia Tech team,” Clemson coach Brad Brownell said.

Hokies guard Hunter Cattoor said Tech needs to move the ball better this time.

“We settled a lot from the 3-point line,” he said. “In the second half, we were in the double bonus and really just didn’t take advantage of that.”

Tech outrebounded the Tigers 31-29.

“Clemson was more physical than we were,” Young said. “We thought we could do a better job than we did on the glass. We outrebounded them, but not by the margin that we expected.”

Aluma had just seven points in the loss. He was just 3 of 8 from the field.

“We’ve got to get the ball in Aluma’s hands more than [at Clemson],” Young said.

Aluma said he needs to get the ball closer to the basket and needs to be more aggressive on the block.

“I was just on the perimeter too much,” he said.

Cattoor, who is in a shooting slump, was just 1 of 5 from 3-point range at Clemson. He is only 7 of 35 (20%) from 3-point territory in the last six games combined.

“My shot feels fine; just the ball’s not going in right now,” he said. “Trying to stay positive. Trying to keep my same routine going and not get too worked up about it.”

The Hokies are only 1-7 all-time at the Barclays Center, with their lone win coming in the 2017 ACC tournament. Tech last played there in November, when they lost to Memphis and Xavier in the NIT Season Tip-Off.

Note: The Charleston Classic announced Wednesday that Virginia Tech will play in this year’s tournament. The event, which the Hokies won in 2018, will be held Nov. 17, Nov. 18 and Nov. 20. The field also includes Colorado State, Davidson, South Carolina, Penn State, Old Dominion, Furman and the College of Charleston.