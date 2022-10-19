Vikings tame Tigers to keep season alive, Wolves eliminated

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Tennessee High fought off elimination, defeating Lexington 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16 in the Class AAA state tournament on Wednesday at Siegel High School.

The Vikings will meet Dyer County in an elimination match today at 1 p.m. (EST). Win and the Vikings would play again at 6 p.m.

After falling to Signal Mountain 3-1 in the opening round on Tuesday, Tennessee High was one loss away from the season being over.

Tennessee High came out fast and aggressive in the first set. Seniors Marae Herrmann and Marley Johns each had multiple blocks at the net, and used their net domination to help the Vikings rush to a 20-10 lead. But the team lost momentum, and Lexington came back to win the set 23-25.

“A big part of our team, I feel like, is that the only team that can beat Tennessee High is Tennessee High,” Vikings head coach Mary C. Johnson said. “And so tonight we came in with the mentality of…we want to win this game. We don’t want to be done today. These girls love each other, they want to stay together, they want to play tomorrow.”

Tennessee High went on to win the next three frames and the match, but their struggles to maintain leads continued throughout the night.

In the third set, the Vikings worked to another big lead at 21-13, but again let Lexington cut it to 23-21 before eventually winning 25-22. That was followed by a 25-16 decision in the fourth set to advance on.

Johnson felt like a key difference for Tennessee High was their play at the net, noting that the Vikings were facing a slightly smaller opponent than them.

“One stat that really stuck out for me [from last night] is we only had one block total,” Johnson said. “And tonight we had several. That helps our back row when our front row is blocking. Plus, our servicing was so much better tonight. The confidence was up, and we played Tennessee High volleyball tonight.”

Freshman Bree Adams had 43 assists, 14 digs and joined libero Sydnee Pendland with four aces apiece. Adams’ sets helped teammates Madison Blair and Marley Johns to double-digit kills. Blair had 17 kills and 11 digs and Johns added 10.

Kira Adams added nine kills, Sophie Meade had seven and Herrman tallied six. Pendland dished out 31 assists, while Meade added 17 assists.

For the Tennessee High seniors, the opportunity to continue their seasons and careers lives on for at least another day. Herrmann said that has been a motivating factor for the Vikings.

“I just really focused more and tried to think about my team,” Herrmann said. “Like, this is my last year, and I just want to have good memories, you know?”

West Ridge was eliminated from the Class AAA tournament on Wednesday in Rockvale, falling to Maryville 25-19, 25-20, 24-26, 25-18. Casey Wampler led the Wolves with 13 kills and 11 digs. Rylie Haynie added 11 kills and two blocks, and Faith Wilson contributed 32 assists and 12 digs.

Kari Wilson added 18 digs and Laynie Jordan had 11 digs for the Wolves.