Vikings take first game of ETHSBL World Series

KODAK, Tenn. – The Beach Bum was certainly no bum on the bump.
The well-rested Noah Bishop got the final three outs on the mound on Wednesday to notch the save and polish off a 6-5, nine-inning victory for the Vikings (Bristol) over the Cavaliers (Sevier County) in Game 1 of the inaugural East Tennessee High School Baseball League World Series at Smokies Stadium.
The second game was not complete at press time. Games 3 and 4 of the best-of-five series will be held today at Cardinal Park in Johnson City, beginning at 5 p.m.
The Bristolians trailed 2-0 after three innings in the opener, led 4-2 following the top of the fifth and then pulled through in extra innings.
Brayden Blevins hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly and Bryce Snyder had a two-out RBI single to put the Vikings (14-3) ahead to stay in the top of the ninth.
“We did not play a good or necessarily great game,” said Vikings coach Preston Roberts, who is also the skipper at Tennessee High. “It was kind of an average performance early on, but these guys find a way to scratch and claw. We found the hits when we needed them and got the outs when we needed them.”
Bishop was the fourth pitcher used by the Vikings and entered the game in the bottom of the ninth inning to protect a two-run lead. It was a tad precarious as Mason Freeman led off the bottom of the ninth with a RBI single and later scored on a RBI groundout from Gavin Joslin but Bishop buckled down and got the job done.
He had missed last week’s ETHSBL Eastern Division playoffs as his family took a trip to the beach.
He went from relaxing to relieving and from a sandy situation to a save situation.
“I probably last pitched in this league two or three weeks ago,” Bishop said. “[Roberts] told me I was going to pitch and to be ready.”
A rising junior at Tennessee High, Bishop had stood on the mound in a pressure-packed game before.
“Guys have vacation plans and things of that nature and he really hasn’t thrown a whole lot,” Roberts said. “He’s another guy who throws strikes for us. He stepped up big in the spring with that shortened [four-game] season and he won the game at Dobyns-Bennett for us. He’s not afraid of the moment.”
The Cavaliers (14-2) stranded 12 baserunners in losing for just the second time this summer in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League.
Logan Quales was the winning pitcher for the Vikings after crafting two scoreless innings, while Snyder and C.J. Henley each had two hits.
The Vikings overcame four errors and seven walks in earning the win.
“The guys probably get tired of me saying this, but in the game of baseball every pitch has a new life of its own,” Roberts said. “Whether you are 2-for-2 at the plate and think you are having the day of your life, you can’t go out there and let up on defense or vice versa, if you make two errors in the field and come to the plate, you just have to flush all that out and live for the moment.”
One thing was apparent from Game 1.
“Me and [Cavaliers coach] Casey Taylor were talking and there is a lot of parity between our teams,” Roberts said. “We play a very similar way and that was a great example right there – dead even after seven innings.”
At press time, the Cavaliers led 4-0 over the Vikings after three innings in Game 2.
“It’s definitely even-matched between us,” Bishop said. “It’s going to be a hustle to get two more wins, but I think we can do it.”
Vikings 000 310 002—6 7 4
Cavaliers 020 020 001—5 6 2
Blevins, Wilhoit (2), Quales (7), Bishop (9) and Embree. Shaw, Townsend (4) and Shannon. W – Quales. L – Townsend. S – Bishop. HR – none.