PREP ROUNDUP: Vikings survive marathon against Greene Devils

Jamayia Honaker slammed a season-high 25 kills to lead Tennessee High to a 25-12, 25-21, 25-27, 25-27, 15-9 victory over Greeneville on Wednesday night at Viking Hall.
Marley Johns added seven kills and five blocks, Ella Robertson tallied five kills and four blocks and Madison Blair provided seven digs and five kills for the Vikings, who went up two sets, but then had to survive in the fifth set to escape with victory.
Grayson Phipps (21 digs), Sydney Freeman (14 digs), and Sydnee Pendland (9 digs) excelled on defense and Madison Curtin directed the offense with 17 assists and 6 digs of her own.
Tennessee High (6-6) will host Big 6 Conference leader Daniel Boone on Thursday at 6 p.m.
