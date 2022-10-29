Vikings make playoff trip to Knox Central

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Vikings travels to Knoxville

The Tennessee High School football team will travel to Knox Central for the opening round of the TSSAA Class 1-5A playoffs for a straight season. Kickoff on Friday is slated for 7 p.m.

The Vikings (5-5) defeated Cherokee on 42-6 on Friday to finish third in the District 1-5A Mountain Lakes Conference. Knox Central (6-4), which lost to top-ranked Knox West 44-3 on Friday, finished second in District 2-5A.

Tennessee High, which is 3-5 all-time against the Bobcats, lost 46-7 at Knox Central in the opening round last season. The Bobcats started the season 1-3 before winning five straight.

The winner meets undefeated Daniel Boone (10-0) or Knox Halls (2-8) in the second round.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Harriers converge on Hendersonville

The TSSAA Class A-AA state cross country championships will be held on Thursday at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville.

Tennessee High’s Zoe Arrington, who won the Region 1 title last week, is a favorite to compete for the top spot. The Tennessee High boys and Arrington's girls team also qualified for the event.

The Sullivan East boys team also qualified, led by James Shirk, who placed sixth in the Region 1 race last week.

The Class AAA meet will be held on Friday in Hendersonville.

The VHSL Region 1D (Wise) and Region 2D (Sugar Hollow Park) meets will be held on Wednesday. Abingdon will compete in the Region 3D meet in Martinsville on Thursday.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Mount Olive too steep for King

Abingdon graduate Katie Harless had seven kills and Lydia Buchanan dished out 10 assists in King’s 25-14, 25-12, 28-26 Conference Carolinas loss at Mount Olive.

Other contributors for King (14-14 9-8) included Faith Morse (eight digs), Gracia Love (seven digs) and Zephanie Snyder (5 kills).

Lions roar past Wasps

Camden Jones (Virginia High) and Brianna Hogan had seven kills apiece in Emory & Henry’s 25-13, 25-17, 25-11 South Atlantic Conference loss at Mars Hill.

Libby Bickelhaupt, Marissa Snapp and Jones had 11 digs for the Wasps (4-22, 3-13). Snapp also had 10 assists and Bickelhaupt added three aces in the loss.

Pioneers blank Cavs

Kamryn Livingston had 13 digs, Lily Gutierrez tallied 11 assists and Kaylee Scarce clubbed eight kills in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 25-19, 25-10, 25-20 South Atlantic Conference loss to Tusculum.

Piper Suddeth dished out 10 assists and Morgan Blevins (Abingdon) tallied five kills and five digs. Gutierrez also had six digs for UVa-Wise (5-17, 1-16).