Vikings fall to Tullahoma in TSSAA 3A baseball

SMYRNA, Tenn. - Both teams coming into the opening round of the TSSAA Class 3A State Baseball Tournament had hopes of winning the whole thing. But Tennessee High (27-9) lost 3-1 to Tullahoma (26-13) in a game where neither team could find their bats.

“You’ve got two really good teams obviously, and when we drew Tullahoma I think we both kind of looked at each other like, ‘wow, I wish we had seen each other in the championship’ or something like that, but you know credit to them.” said Tennessee High coach Preston Roberts.

Andrew Dingus started for the Vikings, but after an opening inning which saw him concede two quick runs, he was replaced by Payne Ladd at the top of the second who was near perfect the rest of the way. The Vikings wouldn’t be able to catch Tullahoma following those two crucial runs, and only scored one run of their own the rest of the way.

THS has had an explosive offense the past two games, scoring 14 and 16 runs in its previous two matchups. But Tullahoma pitcher Joe Duncan threw a solid game pitching all seven innings and throwing 20 first pitch strikes with six strikeouts.

THS did end up out-hitting Tullahoma seven to six, but the Vikings couldn’t find the plate and Joe Duncan continuously ended innings with Viking runners still on base.

“I felt like we hit the ball hard all night long, and they made plays and got out of jams, and that’s baseball.” said Roberts, “I was really proud of our approaches at the plate. I was really proud of Payne Ladd coming in there and pitching most of the game and settling us down after they got up early.”

Following a quiet opening two innings, THS showed signs of life on offense in the third when a right field rocket by Ashton Lenard sets off a string of hits by Evan Mutter and Braden Wilhoit to load the bases with two outs. But Joe Duncan had ice in his veins and he struck out the next batter to end the inning with them stranded.

The Vikings’ lone run came in the sixth when Isaac Blevins hit a deep shot to the center field wall for a double. His pinch runner, Josh Sizemore, was sent home on the next at bat by a double from Greg Harris.

Even though THS lost, the Vikings aren’t out yet. And they could still make a run to the championship if they can turn their luck around.

“Obviously guys are excited, it’s a big moment in Tennessee High history.” Roberts said. “We’re a good team, and we thought we could be here at the beginning of the season. The guys believed and we prepared, and they did a great job.”

THS will play Montgomery Central today at 10 a.m. and will need a win if they hope to stay in Murfreesboro.