Vikings advance to District 1-AA soccer final

Aryanna Patterson and Riley Miller each had two goals and an assist to lead Tennessee High to a 7-1 District 1-AA semifinal victory at Union County on Tuesday night.

Tennessee High (15-2-1) will visit Greeneville on Thursday for the District 1-AA championship game at 6 p.m. The Vikings will also play in a Class AA substate match on Saturday.

Skye Myers and Abby Littleton each had a goal and an assist for the Vikings, who also received a goal from Sydney Cunningham and an assist by Lana Lavinder.

Bridget Flaherty had two saves in goal.

Greeneville defeated Grainger 9-0 in the other District 1-AA semifinal match.

VOLLEYBALL

Virginia High 3, Graham 0

Amelia McKenzie had 12 kills, Aidan James added 36 digs and Charli Carpenter dished out 26 assists to lead the Bearcats to a 25-10, 25-10, 27-25 Southwest District win over the G-Girls.

Myra Kariuki added 18 digs and Elle Cobb had 10 kills for Virginia High.

Marion 3, Richlands 0

Ezrah Pennington had 12 digs, Kursten Thomas tallied 23 service points and Haley Freeman dished out 20 assists in the Scarlet Hurricane’s 25-11, 25-18, 25-11 Southwest District win over the Blue Tornado.

Ella Moss (eight service points, eight kills, three digs, two blocks), Brooke Langston (eight kills, eight service points), Aubree Whitt (six kills, five assists) and Sophie Keheley (five kills, two block) also contributed for Marion (20-5).

Richlands was paced by Raegan Ryder (14 digs), Abby Hughes (six digs), Annsley Trivette (four kills, three blocks) and Jillian Shreve (five digs).

Lebanon 3, Holston 0

Avery Russell had 17 assists, Jules Stanley tallied 10 service points and nine kills and Morgan Varrney contributed seven kills and seven digs in the Pioneers’ 25-5, 25-15, 25-10 victory over the Cavaliers.

Twin Valley 3, Hurley 0

Chey Davis had 12 of Twin Valley’s 30 aces to lead the Panthers to a 25-15, 25-20, 25-13 Black Diamond District victory over the Rebels.

Twin Valley, which had 41 aces in a Monday win over Hurley, received 11 kills from Haylee Moore, 12 assists from Ashleigh Davis and five digs by Abi Deskins.

Rayne Hawthorne added six aces and six kills for the Panthers.

Northwood 3, Rural Retreat 0

Sydney Carter had 12 digs, six blocks and six kills and Karlee Frye added nine kills, eight aces and four digs in the Panthers’ 25-23, 25-2, 26-24 Hogoheegee District match against the Indians.

Olivia Briggs (17 digs), Michaela Snodgrass (six kills) and Maddie Lowe (eight digs, 19 service points) also contributed for Northwood.

Eastside 3, Thomas Walker 0

Reagan McCoy had 14 kills and Taylor Clay tallied 22 digs and 13 kills to lead the Spartans to a 25-17, 25-20, 25-13 Cumberland District win over the Pioneers.

Braelyn Hall dished out 29 assists, Presley Hall added six kills and Haley Day tallied 11 digs and six aces.

Union 3, Ridgeview 0

Brooke Bailey had 35 assists, seven kills and seven kills and Isabella Blagg tallied 15 kills and 11 digs in the Bears’ 25-12, 25-20, 25-22 Mountain 7 District win over the Wolfpack.

Gracie Gibson (27 digs), Jordan Shuler (19 digs, nine kills) and Gracy McKinney (18 digs, five kills) also contributed for the first place Bears.

Makinley Owens led Ridgeview with 28 assists and 17 digs. Tsega Mullins (13 kills), Leah Sutherland (nine kills), Caiti Hal (20 digs) and Braelynn Srouth (18 digs, six kills) also contributed for Ridgeview.

John Battle 3, Abingdon 2

Molly Little had 23 kills, Jacqueline Hill added 16 digs and nine kills and Mackenzie Smith tallied eight kills in the Trojans’ 25-16, 25-18, 24-26, 23-25, 15-9 Mountain 7 District win over the Falcons.

Gracie Statzer (26 kills), Emma Kiser (26 assists) and Riley Cvetkovski (33 digs) were the stat leaders for AHS. Katy Creasy (13 assists), Caylee Muncy (10 digs), Ella Woods (six kills) and Mary Hitch (six kills) also played well for the Falcons, but they couldn’t complete the comeback.

Grundy 3, Tazewell 2

Jessi Looney had 19 digs and 16 kills and Savannah Clevinger talliled 15 kills, four aces and three blocks to lead Grundy to a marathon 25-22, 17-25, 26-28, 25-19, 15-8 non-district win over the Bulldogs.

Lily Porter (20 assists), Madie Owens (18 assists, 10 digs) and Sophie Belcher (five kills) also contributed for the Golden Wave.

Rye Cove 3, Twin Springs 1

In a match between Scott County archrivals, Rye Cove recorded a 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 25-18 win over the Titans of Twin Springs.

Ryleigh Gillenwater (30 digs, nine kills, four aces) was the top player for Twin Springs.