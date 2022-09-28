Vikings' 2nd place finish bodes well for future

It didn’t lead to a state tournament berth, but Tennessee High’s second place finish at the Region 1-AA golf tournament on Monday is a good sign for the future.

Four of those five players will be back in 2023.

“They have definitely put in the work to get better. They have all played in the Sneds Tour over the summer,” Tennessee High second year golf coach Wally Proffitt said. “They have been working hard at it. Probably on average each one of them shaved almost three strokes off their score from last year. If they do the same kind of improvement between this year and next year then we will really have something special.”

Tennessee High’s quintet fired a 316 at Elizabethton Golf Club, finishing 12 strokes behind Science Hill, which got the lone team entrant for the state tournament next week in Sevierville.

There was a time when that would have been good enough to make that same trip.

“It used to. As far as I know it is the only sport that doesn’t go on after finishing second in the region,” Proffitt said. “They only take the region champ and then they take the next three individuals with the best score. I think several years back both teams qualified, but they have changed that.”

Still, it was a season of progress for the always-successful Tennessee High program.

“We had a really good year. When you compare it to last year, last year we won five matches in the conference and 10 overall on the season,” Proffitt said. “This year we went 23-6 in the conference and 45-23 overall on the year. We won 35 more matches this year than we did last year.”

Leading the way on Monday was junior Carter Myers, whose 76 includes a one-stroke penalty that put him in a five-person group for two individual slots. He missed out with golfers from Cherokee and Cocke County made birdies on the first playoff hole.

“It was pretty heartbreaking really,” said Proffitt, who added that Myers accidently hit his ball with a practice swing on hole 16 that forced that penalty stroke. “It was really one of the more heartbreaking things I have seen because he knew he played well enough to be there. It was just a little innocent mistake.”

Other Tennessee High performers were sophomore Cooper Terry (77), senior Alex Jones (80), Myers’ twin brother, Chandler Myers (83), and Tripp Lively (85).

While Proffitt pointed out that Science Hill has nearly double the enrollment in which to find qualify golfers, he is still confident his squad could challenge for the top spot in the region in 2023.

“I really think it is not out of the question for this team to shoot for region champs and go on as a team to the state tournament,” Proffitt said. “We had Science Hill at home one time this year and they beat us by one stroke. We were there in the same ballpark with them.

“It will take all of them playing good at the same time, but I think it is possible.”

While Jones will be graduating, there are reinforcements coming.

“There is a potential ninth grader coming next year that will be a good addition that can shoot in the upper 70s, but the goal would be to get the state tournament as a team,” he said. “If not, get a couple individuals qualified to go.”

It has been Tennessee High’s girls program that has been the most successful in the last few seasons, but all three females on this year’s squad were relatively new to the game. That includes a sophomore and freshman.

“None of the three had ever played nine holes in their life before, but the two younger ones had been getting lessons a few months before tryouts,” Proffitt said. “Throughout the season the growth that they had was pretty amazing…

“They probably had more improvement than any of the guys ever could dream of so I am sort of excited to see how far they can improve between this year and next year.”

While the prep golf season has ended for Tennessee High, Proffitt expects the work for next season to continue. He has been impressed with the quality of golf among in the local high schools in an area that produces numerous college performers, many of whom are former Vikings.

When I played people that would be considered good shot right around 80 maybe, in the 80s,” he said. “It is amazing to me how low these kids can go at such a young age. They are in the eighth and ninth grade shooting ever par now.

“They are getting private lessons and there are more opportunities with these little tours in the summer time when they can compete and play competition golf. It has definitely exploded and the quality of golf amazes me.”

Proffitt has enjoyed a change of scenery, having spent 26 years as an assistant coach for the Tennessee High football team.

“It has been a welcome change for sure. It is a whole lot less stressful, the kids are different in a lot of very good ways,” he said. “I have enjoyed it. I am glad I have made the move.”

Cooper Terry, Chandler Myers, Tripp Lively, Carter Myers, Alex Jones