VIEW NOW: PREP FOOTBALL: Bradford leads Patriots past North, 46-0

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – Just refer to Ethan Bradford as “The Gunslinger.”

When pressure comes, the Sullivan East senior is able to create magic with his scrambling ability, courage and strong arm.

Take’s Friday’s performance as an example.

Bradford passed for a school-record 323 yards with five touchdowns as the Patriots earned a 46-0 win over the Sullivan North Raiders at Benny Compton Field.

“I will remember this night for a long time,” Bradford said. “It’s been a rollercoaster of a season, but we all focused in and had success.”

The previous single-game passing mark of 276 yards for East was established in 1991.

So how does Bradford manage to stay so composed?

“I just really trust my line to give me time, and I trust my receivers to get open,” Bradford said.

Bradford said he’s added pieces to his skill-set with each game by reading coverages and letting plays develop.