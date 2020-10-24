VIEW NOW: MOTOCROSS: Pastor Winston Johnson launches the Church of Dirt at Send It Motocross

ABINGDON, Va. – Regulars call the place The Church of Dirt.
The official title is Send it Motocross, a sprawling track located just off Interstate 81 and run by Kingsport-based Renewed Church.
“From day one, our goal has been to raise money for church missions around the world and locally,” track operator and Renewed lead pastor Winston Johnson said.
So how popular has the Church of Dirt become since its launch in October of 2019?
“This place is actually a mission in itself now,” said the 51-year-old Johnson. “We’ve had some incredible stories here, with several people accepting Christ.”
An ever-increasing number of riders from across Northeast Tennessee and far Southwest Virginia have found adventure on the nearly one-mile layout. The scenic facility features a variety of jumps, including one tabletop jump that is nearly 98 feet long.
“This place is fun and challenging, no matter what level of rider you are,” said motocross veteran Bailey Hughes of Hampton, Tennessee. “Anytime you can get on a course, you are learning something.”
With the fun, comes fellowship.
A men’s group meets each Monday evening, with a youth session each Tuesday. Johnson said there are currently 15-20 members of the men’s group, and 35 in the youth group for ages 18-over.
“The small groups are complimentary ministries of the Church of Dirt,” Johnson said. “We ride a little, eat a little and talk a little.”
Johnson knows the lingo of motocross.
He competed in amateur events at tracks like Muddy Creek Raceway in Blountville in the 1980s and 90s.
“I still ride, but most of my time here now goes to working on the track,” Johnson said. “I designed this course pretty much myself. And I’ve had help from Abingdon rider Wesley Keller and from area churches.”
Johnson also builds custom log and timber frame homes through his Highlands Log Structures business, which is adjacent to Send it Motocross.
Over a dozen riders attended last Monday’s adult session. One of the major topics of discussion involved the saga of Zach Osborne, a 31-year-old Abingdon native who recently won the AMA Pro National Championship in the premier 450 class.
Justin Holsclaw was one of the many area motocross fans who watched Osborne make motocross history. Holsclaw is a 32-year-old racer from Johnson City who got his start in the sport at age eight.
“It’s been great to see the success Zach has had,” Holsclaw said. “I actually used to be on the same track at Muddy Creek when Zach raced.”
With Muddy Creek serving as the launching pad, the Mountain Empire has long been a hotbed for pro and amateur riders.
The VIP list includes 2001 AMA 125 national titlist Mike Brown (Johnson City), multi-time amateur national champion Kevin Walker (Kingsport) and pro riders such as Chad Lough (Tazewell) and Hans Neel from Bristol, Tennessee.
“Brown and Walker were like my heroes growing up,” Holsclaw said. “Brown has definitely been a survivor. He’s still competing with the best guys in the world despite being one of the oldest riders at 48.”
The backstory for Holsclaw is common to many in the extended motocross community. He has endured pain (nine broken bones, three surgeries) to pursue his passion.
“You will never meet a more caring and sharing group of people than motocross racers,” Holsclaw said. “They are always eager to help.
Holsclaw said he discovered the Church of Dirt through social media.
“I was probably one of the first people to come up here,” Holsclaw said. “Winston is a great guy, and this track could be a wonderful thing for the entire region if the community gets behind it.”
Sebastian Widener, 26, is a true believer. The Bristol, Tennessee, resident is a motocross and supercross veteran, and also has experience in grueling Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) events.
“I came up here for a weekend ride with a bunch of my buddies shorty after it opened, and I’ve been a regular ever since,” Widener said. “The track is awesome and Winston has a powerful message.”
For Justin Keith, the Church of Dirt presents the perfect getaway.
“I work in a factory all day, so this is definitely a neat place to come to clear my mind,” said Keith, a 32-year-old resident of Blountville. “We ride a little, eat a little and fellowship a little. And Winston is a great preacher.”
Keith competed in his first race four years ago. He’s now a regular in the Hot Summer Nights touring series, where he travels to tracks as far away as South Carolina.
“Motocross is the best sport for families, and we’re really fortunate to have a place like this in our area where people can come together and fellowship,” Keith said. “My seven-year-old daughter [Tianna] has raced for two years and she just loves the sport.”
Hughes knows all about the pressures of work. He travels to work sites around the United States as a millwright, a profession for high-precision craftsman and skilled tradesman.
“I just got back from a job in Chicago two weeks ago,” Hughes said. “This track is a good way to connect with friends, have fun and work on riding skills.”
Johnson explained the origin of the Send it Name.
“The Church of Dirt is a church plant of Renewed Church and exists to send the message of Jesus Christ to people locally and globally,” Johnson said.
Now that a solid base of riders are involved and support has been formed, Johnson is charting a bold course for the future.
“We’re hoping a children’s small group in the near future, and we plan to build a church building on site within the next year to hold services throughout the week,” Johnson said.
For Johnson, the unique pairing of motocross and faith building is the perfect recipe.
“I’ve been involved in ministry work over the last 30 years, and this ministry has given us opportunities to share the message of Christ with folks who normally don’t attend a traditional church,” Johnson said.
“God has blessed this place tremendously.”
For more information on the Church of Dirt, call (276) 608-2929
