VIEW NOW: MOTOCROSS: Pastor Winston Johnson launches the Church of Dirt at Send It Motocross

“I came up here for a weekend ride with a bunch of my buddies shorty after it opened, and I’ve been a regular ever since,” Widener said. “The track is awesome and Winston has a powerful message.”

For Justin Keith, the Church of Dirt presents the perfect getaway.

“I work in a factory all day, so this is definitely a neat place to come to clear my mind,” said Keith, a 32-year-old resident of Blountville. “We ride a little, eat a little and fellowship a little. And Winston is a great preacher.”

Keith competed in his first race four years ago. He’s now a regular in the Hot Summer Nights touring series, where he travels to tracks as far away as South Carolina.

“Motocross is the best sport for families, and we’re really fortunate to have a place like this in our area where people can come together and fellowship,” Keith said. “My seven-year-old daughter [Tianna] has raced for two years and she just loves the sport.”

Hughes knows all about the pressures of work. He travels to work sites around the United States as a millwright, a profession for high-precision craftsman and skilled tradesman.