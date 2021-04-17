VHSL VOLLEYBALL: Patrick Henry avenges lone loss, tops Eastside in Region 1D Finals

“After we got quarantined earlier this season, we played like five matches in a row,” Bailey said. “What hurt us tonight was missing serves and shots after we got the momentum.”

Eastside grabbed leads of 6-4, 20-19 and 24-23 in the second set before the Maiden sisters took over.

“After we won our district, we knew that we would be in the opposite bracket of Patrick Henry and might face them in the finals,” Bailey said. “My girls play 3-4 sports and I know that [PH] plays club volleyball year-round. We didn’t start our season until March and for us to play with them like we did against PH, I’m proud of my team.”

Anna Whited led Eastside with 24 kills and 10 digs. Whited has signed to play volleyball at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

“In my opinion, Anna is the best all-around player in the area,” Bailey said,

The other standouts for Eastside included Tinley Hamilton (23 assists, 9 digs), Kacie Jones (17 digs) and Leci Sensabaugh (13 digs).

“[Avery] Maiden made a huge difference tonight,” Bailey said. “We tried every single angle and we did a good job in the first two sets, but experience makes a difference.”