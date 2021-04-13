VHSL VOLLEYBALL: Logan Leonard leads the way as John Battle earns first-round Region 2D road win over Marion

“ These kids have grit and I love it,” said Battle coach Brittni Altmann Haderer. “We’re such a young team and we’re so happy to be here and we’re going to embrace every moment of it. We’ve just cranked it up.”

Leonard cranked out several momentum-shifting kills during those rallies.

“ We tried single blocking, double blocking and triple blocking her and she was ready to play,” said Marion coach Amanda Hanshew. “She was a big contributor to their win and really helped them out.”

Marion (10-4) was paced by the 16-kill performance of Audrey Moss. Ella Moss (12 service points, six kills), Kaylyn Baggett (nine kills), Kaylee Poston (19 service points, 10 digs) and Chloe Campbell (16 assists) also played well for the ‘Canes, who were coming off a five-set loss to Virginia High in the finals of the Southwest District tournament.

“ When it’s playoff time and it is do-or-die, you have to come ready from the start,” Hanshew said. “John Battle was ready. When it gets to this point in the season, you can’t let your nerves and your emotions take over your game. You have to be in control.”