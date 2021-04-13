VHSL VOLLEYBALL: Logan Leonard leads the way as John Battle earns first-round Region 2D road win over Marion

MARION, Va. – How is the volleyball squad at John Battle High School approaching the postseason?
“ We have nothing to lose from here on out,” said Battle senior Logan Leonard. “In region play it’s go big or go home.”
Leonard delivered a big-time performance on Monday night with 15 kills as the Trojans took a 25-23, 29-27, 17-25, 25-23 victory over the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes in the first round of the VHSL Region 2D tournament.
Battle (6-7) plays at Mountain 7 District rival Gate City (12-1) today at 7 p.m. in a semifinal showdown, something that some folks might not have expected when practice began in February as the team from Bristol was breaking in basically an entire new lineup.
Four freshmen and a sophomore have played vital roles for the Trojans this spring to go along with Leonard, a battle-tested varsity veteran and a force at the net.
“ We’ve come a long way,” Leonard said. “It was hard at the beginning of the season making a connection with so many new players. … We’ve bonded a lot with more time together on the court and in this fast-paced season, we’ve really picked it up.”
The Trojans erased deficits of 20-13 and 21-16 in the first set to prevail, while battling back to claim the second set in which they trailed 20-15 and 25-24.
“ These kids have grit and I love it,” said Battle coach Brittni Altmann Haderer. “We’re such a young team and we’re so happy to be here and we’re going to embrace every moment of it. We’ve just cranked it up.”
Leonard cranked out several momentum-shifting kills during those rallies.
“ We tried single blocking, double blocking and triple blocking her and she was ready to play,” said Marion coach Amanda Hanshew. “She was a big contributor to their win and really helped them out.”
Marion (10-4) was paced by the 16-kill performance of Audrey Moss. Ella Moss (12 service points, six kills), Kaylyn Baggett (nine kills), Kaylee Poston (19 service points, 10 digs) and Chloe Campbell (16 assists) also played well for the ‘Canes, who were coming off a five-set loss to Virginia High in the finals of the Southwest District tournament.
“ When it’s playoff time and it is do-or-die, you have to come ready from the start,” Hanshew said. “John Battle was ready. When it gets to this point in the season, you can’t let your nerves and your emotions take over your game. You have to be in control.”
Battle was relentless as 10 different players tallied digs for the Trojans, led by Anna McKee’s 13. Ninth-grade setter Mackenzie Smith (26 assists), Rylan Kestner (nine kills) and Molly Little (eight kills, two aces) also played well.
For a young team, it was a moment of growth.
“ They proved they are a mature team,” Haderer said. “This is a short season and we want to make it last as long as we can.”