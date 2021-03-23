VHSL VOLLEYBALL: Abingdon outlasts Gate City in five-game thriller between Mountain 7 District leaders

ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon High School senior Morgan Blevins had a feeling Monday night’s much-anticipated volleyball match with the Gate City Blue Devils had all the makings of a classic before it even began.
“In the Mountain 7 District, you never know what you are going to get,” Blevins said. “They were an undefeated team and we knew that. … It was definitely crazy.”
In a two-hour match that turned out to be as intense as it gets, Abingdon earned a hard-fought 18-25, 25-18, 25-27, 26-24, 15-6 victory over previously unbeaten Gate City.
The Blue Devils (8-1) had posted a 25-16, 19-25, 25-13, 28-26 victory over the Falcons on March 4 in Scott County, but Abingdon avenged its lone loss of 2021 while handing Gate City its first defeat.
No lie: This one had all kinds of drama.
Abingdon couldn’t hold leads of 11-5 or 24-23 in dropping the third game.
Gate City had advantages of 17-13, 19-15 and was serving for match point up 24-23 in the fourth game, but AHS battled back to force a fifth and decisive game.
Abingdon (8-1) scored the first four points of the fifth game and never let up.
“Volleyball’s a game of errors and it’s how you recover the best,” said Abingdon coach Lora Asbury Kiser. “Sometimes we have a little trouble pushing through, but today we had a little extra motivation.”
Kiser was referring to the pre-match ceremonies honoring Kirk Nairn, an Abingdon student who was killed in a car crash in May 2019. His mother, Ann Kirk Nairn, was in attendance.
“We had a little extra presence here,” Kiser said. “Kirk was passionate when he played sports. He was determined, he was courageous, relentless, confident, worthy and positive. We tried to exhibit all those qualities and use that to push through with that heart.”
The Falcons certainly showed their resolve with a balanced attack.
Blevins (20 kills, 13 digs), Lacie Bertke (27 digs), Alexis Brown (seven kills, three blocks) and Abby Boyd (27 assists, 16 digs, four aces) were the stat leaders for AHS.
Abingdon went 25-4 in 2019, sweeping the Mountain 7 District regular-season and tournament titles behind six solid seniors. Kiser is in her first season as head coach after previously serving as an assistant and plenty of new faces are in the lineup.
A varsity veteran is Blevins, who showcased her skills on Monday against a Gate City squad paced by senior Sarah Thompson and freshman Makayla Bays.
Blevins has signed to play volleyball at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, but for the time being is enjoying helping new-look Abingdon still win big matches like Monday’s.
“It’s been different,” Blevins said. “Everybody’s stepped into their roles. We’ve picked up the pieces the best we could and we’re running with it.”