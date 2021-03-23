VHSL VOLLEYBALL: Abingdon outlasts Gate City in five-game thriller between Mountain 7 District leaders

ABINGDON, Va. – Abingdon High School senior Morgan Blevins had a feeling Monday night’s much-anticipated volleyball match with the Gate City Blue Devils had all the makings of a classic before it even began.

“In the Mountain 7 District, you never know what you are going to get,” Blevins said. “They were an undefeated team and we knew that. … It was definitely crazy.”

In a two-hour match that turned out to be as intense as it gets, Abingdon earned a hard-fought 18-25, 25-18, 25-27, 26-24, 15-6 victory over previously unbeaten Gate City.

The Blue Devils (8-1) had posted a 25-16, 19-25, 25-13, 28-26 victory over the Falcons on March 4 in Scott County, but Abingdon avenged its lone loss of 2021 while handing Gate City its first defeat.

No lie: This one had all kinds of drama.

Abingdon couldn’t hold leads of 11-5 or 24-23 in dropping the third game.

Gate City had advantages of 17-13, 19-15 and was serving for match point up 24-23 in the fourth game, but AHS battled back to force a fifth and decisive game.

Abingdon (8-1) scored the first four points of the fifth game and never let up.