VHSL: THIS WEEKEND'S HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PREDICTIONS

Hogoheegee District
Patrick Henry at Holston
Today, 2 p.m.
Last meeting: Patrick Henry 29, Holston 6 (Nov. 22, 2019 in Emory, Va.)
This will mark 38-year-old Seth Padgett’s official debut as Patrick Henry’s head coach. He took over for Mark Palmer, who went 0-9 this past fall in his first season at the helm of the Anderson County High School Bearcats in Kentucky. … Patrick Henry won the 2019 VHSL Region 1D championship and returns eight starters on defense and seven on offense from that 13-1 squad. … PH has won seven straight against Holston, including two victories over the Cavaliers last season. … In the second-round playoff matchup, PH built a 23-0 lead 14 minutes into the game and put the game away with 2:30 remaining in the first half when Chase Brown returned a fumble 17 yards for a score. … Brown was PH’s top tackler last season and he and Ean Rhea will spearhead a defense that must contain Holston quarterback Quaheim Brooks. Brooks rushed for 69 yards, passed for 65 more and scored two touchdowns on Monday night in the Cavaliers’ 24-20 season-opening setback to Grayson County. Lane Blevins (16 tackles), Brycen Sheets (12 tackles), Trent Johnson (seven tackles) and Trent Johnson (42 rushing yards) were also leaders for the Cavaliers.
Prediction: Patrick Henry 18, Holston 14
Mountain 7 District
Today, 2 p.m.
Gate City at Abingdon
Last meeting: Abingdon 35, Gate City 28 (Sept. 6, 2019 in Gate City, Va.)
The focus will be on one of the area’s top talents in Abingdon running back Martin Lucas. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound senior, who has signed with William and Mary, operates with a mix of power and speed. The big question for AHS comes at quarterback. … Gate City struggled last week against John Battle as senior starting quarterback Luke Reed suffered an ankle injury in the opening minutes and junior running back Carson Jenkins did not play. Junior Brady Edwards was a bright spot on defense.
Prediction: Abingdon 28, Gate City 0
Ridgeview at Lee High
Today, 2 p.m.
Last meeting: Ridgeview 55, Lee High 6 (Sept. 27, 2019 in Rose Ridge, Va.)
Lee High managed just 86 yards in a 28-0 loss at Union last week. Junior quarterback Tanner Laster converted a few plays and senior receiver Logan Grace showed promise after making the move from basketball. … With Ridgeview adjusting to three new offensive linemen, star running back Trenton Adkins to was held to 80 yards on 16 carries last week against Wise Central. Adkins did contribute 10 tackles.
Prediction: Ridgeview 21, Lee High 0
John Battle at Wise County Central
Today, 7 p.m.
Last meeting: Wise Central 56, John Battle 34 (Oct. 11, 2019 in Bristol, Va.)
John Battle created an early buzz around far Southwest Virginia last week with its 16-6 win at Gate City. The Trojans rushed for 221 yards behind senior linemen Nash Clifton, while holding GC to 84 total yards. … Wise Central was also impressive in a 14-7 win at Ridgeview. The Warriors have a physical defense and several options on offense, including senior fullback Noah Bolling.
Prediction: Wise Central 14, John Battle 0
Non-District
Today, 1 p.m.
Chilhowie at Marion
Last meeting: Chilhowie 46, Marion 26 (Aug. 30, 2019 in Chilhowie, Va.)
Chilhowie displayed a dominant defense and gritty offense last week en route to a 9-0 win over J.I. Burton. Junior quarterback D.J. Martin brings the toughness factor. … Marion has all sorts of new faces, with junior Trenton Watkins vying for time at quarterback with senior Ben Calhoun. It will be a challenge to replace lineman Will Moss and quarterback Tanner Tate.
Prediction: Chilhowie 17, Marion 0
Graham at Richlands
Today, 1 p.m.
Last meeting: Graham 37, Richlands 10 (Oct. 25, 2019 in Richlands, Va.)
This is the first of two meetings between the Southwest District rivals this season. This game will not count in the SWD standings, but the second matchup will … Graham, the two-time defending Region 2D champion, must replace 16 seniors from an 11-3 squad. The key loss was Devin Lester, a three-star recruit who generated 1,800 all-purpose yards and 25 touchdowns. Lester signed to play at Old Dominion University, but ODU officials opted to bypass the spring football season. … This will be the debut game for Richlands head coach Thad Wells. The battle of the playmakers with Graham’s Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw and Sage Webb of Richlands should be interesting. Graham offensive lineman Brody Meadows (6-7, 207) has received over 13 NCAA Division I offers, including Tennessee and Virginia Tech.
Prediction: Graham 14, Richlands 7
Grundy vs Virginia High (at The Stone Castle)
Today, 2 p.m.
Last meeting: Virginia High 6, Grundy 0 (Nov. 19, 2014 in Grundy, Va.)
Grundy scored a late touchdown Tuesday to take an 18-13 home win over Northwood. Several athletes, including running back Ian Scammell, who guided Grundy to its 24th state wrestling title will be working back into football form. …Virginia High (1-9) is coming off its worst record since 2001. The roster has grown for the Bearcats, but versatile junior running back Stevie Thomas (1,386 yards rushing, 19 touchdowns) was forced to miss wrestling season due a torn ACL. … The 2014 win by VHS against Grundy was an overtime decision in the first round of the playoffs. ... The game was moved to the Tennessee side of town due to the heavy rain in the forecast.
Prediction: Virginia High 14, Grundy 13
Tazewell at Riverheads
Today, 1 p.m.
First meeting
Tazewell features senior running back Chancellor Harris, senior receiver Josiah Jordan (86 career receptions) and 6-foot-7, 315-pound senior lineman Josh Herndon. Harris (Morehead State) needs 1,100 yards to pass former University of Virginia player John “Raindrop” Rainey for the school rushing record. ...Riverheads, which has won four straight VHSL Class 1 state titles behind veteran coach Robert Casto, relies on a ground-and-pound offense.
Prediction: Riverheads 21, Tazewell 7
Hurley at Eastside
Today, 2 p.m.
Last meeting: Hurley 44, Eastside 43 (Nov. 11, 2017 in Coeburn, Va.)
There were a whole bunch of heroes in Hurley’s 36-28 season-opening win over Rye Cove on Monday. John Matt Justus (191 rushing yards, three touchdowns; 10 tackles), Martin McCoy (10 tackles), Alex Duty (117 rushing yards, one TD), Kevin Looney (33 rushing yards, 65-yard kickoff return for TD) and Landon Bailey (forced fumble) led the way for the Rebels. “Our guys kept their composure and were able to seal the win down the stretch,” said Hurley coach Austin Cooper. “That was very good to see from a young football team with 16 guys getting their first varsity action.” … Big things are expected from Eastside quarterback/defensive back Will Stansberry, running back/linebacker Nick Raymond, wide receiver Eli McCoy, lineman Braeden Hensley, defensive end Blake Jones and wide receiver Jordan Gray. “It’s been 15 months of working out either at home or in our weightroom for these kids and they have never given up hope that this day would come,” said Eastside coach Mike Rhodes. “I’m just excited for them to get the opportunity to play again.” … The two teams combined for 87 points and 858 yards of total offense the last time they met. Don’t expect that many offensive fireworks this time around.
Prediction: Eastside 22, Hurley 14
Lebanon at Honaker
Sunday, 3 p.m.
Last meeting: Honaker 14, Lebanon 0 (Aug. 30, 2019 in Lebanon, Va.)
Sunday events used to be rarities in the Virginia High School League, but have become commonplace during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. State basketball championship games, regional track meets, state wrestling tournaments and this football matchup between Russell County rivals have occurred in the last seven days. “Playing on a Sunday,” said Honaker coach Doug Hubbard, who has been at the helm of the Tigers since 1983.”That will be the first for me as a coach.” …. Honaker was hammered by Castlewood, 38-0, on Tuesday. “I thought our inexperience showed, with only four starters back on each side of the ball we made some mistakes,” Hubbard said. “Hopefully, going into this week’s game with Lebanon we will eliminate most of our mental mistakes. I thought Castlewood played very well for their first game out, they executed well offensively and made very few mistakes and defensively they played hard and tackled very well.” … The play of Blake Casey and Dylan Barrett on defense, as well as the offensive contributions of J.C. Horn and Jayson Mullins were among the bright spots for the Tigers. … Tailback Alden Ward and offensive lineman Trent Ray will be among the players to watch for Lebanon in its opener. Ray won a state wrestling title in the 220-pound weight class on Monday in Salem, pinning his opponent from Glenvar in the finals. He’ll help pave the way for Ward on Sunday.