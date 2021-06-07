VHSL TENNIS SEMIFINALS: John Battle boys, Wise County Central girls advance

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Radford’s boys tennis team lost to Battle and the Bobcats girls squad lost a war.
The Region 2C champions had the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals in their backyard Monday at Virginia Tech, but both Radford teams went down swinging.
Radford’s boys were dispatched 5-2 by John Battle on the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center indoor courts, while the girls match nearly went to the wire before unbeaten Wise County Central posted a 5-3 victory over the Bobcats.
In the boys match, Radford’s Jonathan Gilmore rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Peyton Mumpower at No. 1 singles, while Will Greene provided the other point at No. 6.
John Battle (12-2) swept spots 2-5 in straight sets with Collin Davidson, Briggs Crabtree, Nathan Spurling and Connor Davidson prevailing.
Battle led 4-2 after singles.
“I was actually pleased that we [trailed] 4-2,” Radford coach Mark Sarver said. “Not taking anything away from our kids but [John Battle has] a little bit better tennis players overall.”
The Trojans quickly ran out the match as Collin Davidson and Nathan Spurling won at No. 2 doubles with the other two matches on the verge of going to the Bristol school.
Battle coach Tim Sholes is the son of minor league baseball legend Leo “Muscle” Shoals, whose 55 home runs for Reidsville in 1949 remain an untouchable Carolina League single-season record.
The Trojans will look for their first state title when they face Poquoson in Thursday’s final at Tech. They finished as state runner-up to George Mason in 2018.
Sarver was the ultimate multi-tasker on Monday, overseeing both squads while keeping track of several of his young grandchildren roaming the grounds.
“I kind of knew what was going on,” Sarver said. “Shoot, I’ve done it for 40 years.”
Sarver certainly has never sent teams into a state semifinal with as little varsity experience as the 2021 Bobcats boys and girls.
Harper Minarik, who defeated Central’s Hannah McAmis, 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, is the only girl in Radford’s top six who had played a high school match prior to this season.
Trinity Adams, a Florida volleyball recruit, won at No. 4 singles, and Sophie Mishoe prevailed in three sets at No. 6 to allow Radford to head into doubles tied with the Warriors at 3 matches apiece.
Central’s Sydney Linkous and Abby Duncan, who both lost a singles match, eventually closed the deal with a win at No. 3 doubles after Kally Hughes and Jaida Meade won at No. 2.
Tellie Stafford, Hughes and Meade were winners in singles for Central, which will try for its first state championship as well on Thursday.
Minarik and Adams led in the third set of their match at No. 1 doubles against McAmis and Stafford. The same two teams will play each other Thursday in the Class 2 doubles semifinals at Tech after Central plays for the team title earlier in the day.
Minarik will face Gate City’s Amelia Jennings in a singles semifinal Friday morning.