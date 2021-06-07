VHSL TENNIS SEMIFINALS: John Battle boys, Wise County Central girls advance

The Trojans will look for their first state title when they face Poquoson in Thursday’s final at Tech. They finished as state runner-up to George Mason in 2018.

Sarver was the ultimate multi-tasker on Monday, overseeing both squads while keeping track of several of his young grandchildren roaming the grounds.

“I kind of knew what was going on,” Sarver said. “Shoot, I’ve done it for 40 years.”

Sarver certainly has never sent teams into a state semifinal with as little varsity experience as the 2021 Bobcats boys and girls.

Harper Minarik, who defeated Central’s Hannah McAmis, 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 singles, is the only girl in Radford’s top six who had played a high school match prior to this season.

Trinity Adams, a Florida volleyball recruit, won at No. 4 singles, and Sophie Mishoe prevailed in three sets at No. 6 to allow Radford to head into doubles tied with the Warriors at 3 matches apiece.

Central’s Sydney Linkous and Abby Duncan, who both lost a singles match, eventually closed the deal with a win at No. 3 doubles after Kally Hughes and Jaida Meade won at No. 2.