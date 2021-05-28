VHSL TENNIS: Abingdon's McReynolds, Wimmer win in Region 3D

“I came out tight and was making some unforced errors.”

McReynolds used the momentum to win nine of the next games for a 4-1 second-set lead.

However, Nichols maintained his game plan and sandwiched a service break around two holds to even the set at 4-all.

“Just keep feeding it to his backhand, come to the net, try and stay consistent,” Nichols said.

That plan largely worked as Nichols dropped just one regular-season match, but McReynolds came up with the goods and broke serve to win the title.

McReynolds defeated Nichols 6-2, 6-2 earlier in the week when Abingdon topped Hidden Valley for the region team championship.

“The way he’s able to cover the court so well and get so many balls back, it definitely frustrates you,” McReynolds said. “That style of play is really hard to overcome, especially when he’s not missing. You get down and start thinking, ‘What do I need to change?’ “

Abingdon sophomore Lauren Wimmer had no such thoughts in the girls final against Hidden Valley junior Reagan Pyle.

The left-hander put her name in the region record book and earned a berth in the state semifinals with a 6-0, 6-1 victory.