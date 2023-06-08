BLACKSBURG, Va. – History class was in session for Marion tennis fans Friday morning at Virginia Tech.

With a 5-2 win against Poquoson in the Class 2 finals, the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes girls claimed their first state title in school history.

As usual, graceful top seed Parker White set the tone with a 6-2, 6-0 victory.

“It took a total team effort to reach this point and bringing it all home today is incredible,” Marion coach Doug Grubb said

Ava Austin, Maddie Austin and Raegan Burchett also secured single points for Marion with straight set victories, while the doubles pairing of White and Maddie Austin clinched the match with a 6-2, 6-2 victory in doubles.

The Marion lineup featured one freshman and three sophomores.

A key to the Marion emergence has been the teaching of assistant coach Mike Robinson.

“Mike has worked with these girls since they were tiny, and I started with some of them at a young age,” said Grubb, a former Marion tennis standout. “The girls have also been working with other instructors in the Bristol area. The work all paid off today.”

Senior Hayley Freeman added to the Marion success story in her first season with the team.

“I had a lot to learn,” Freeman said. “It’s crazy how things have turned out. I just decided to come out for the sport on a whim as a senior, and this is like the best graduation gift ever.”

Fourth-seeded senior Sarah Myers brought leadership and stability to the squad.

“I have the most experience on this team including coaches, and I’ve put a lot of time into this,” Myers said. “Beating Radford in the semifinals gave us confidence, and we overcame a lot today.”

In the Class 3 final, Maggie Walker defended its championship with a 5-2 win over Abingdon.

According to AHS coach Jim Barker, Maggie Walker has all the essentials for success.

“Maggie Walker is an extremely talented team that is very good in singles and doubles,” Barker said. “It was a pleasure getting the chance to play them. This match kind of gives our girls an idea of what we have to do to raise our level.”

Barker said one plan involves scheduling.

“We’re probably going to have to play more Tennessee teams to get an idea of what this level competition of Abingdon is really about,” Barker

Top seeds Lauren Wimmer and Grayson Woodall earned the wins for Abingdon in wild third-set tie-breakers. Wimmer actually trailed 7-1 in her tie-breaker.

“It was incredible tennis by Lauren and Grayson. It was wonderful and stressful to watch,” Barker said.

AHS sophomore Eliza Cozart pointed to the depth of the Maggie Walker squad, which relied on consistent ground strokes and top spin.

“We didn’t know anything about (Maggie Walker) before today, but that was the best team we saw all season. They were actually 10 times better, so it was a huge jump,” Cozart said. “We did the best we could. This will give incentive to get them next year.”

In Class 1 girls, Rappahannock completed a 19-0 season with a 5-3 win over the George Wythe Maroons in a marathon match which ended late Thursday afternoon.

Defending Class 1 Class singles champ Maggie Minton posted a straight set win for GW, while Camryn Hardin and junior Peyton Rigney also won in straight sets.

Chuck Johnson is the first-year assistant for GW head coach Mary Alice Watson.

“This was the first time our school has made the state finals in tennis in either boys or girls,” Johnson said. “We knew this was going to be a tough match. When you get to this level, it has to be that way.”

Johnson said several of the GW players have trained with private instructors, while others have worked the coaching staff from Marion.

The GW lineup was boosted by five seniors.

“We will be rebuilding next year, but this season was fun,” Johnson said.