VHSL: Tazewell will have to wait until March to build off football success of 2019

TAZEWELL, Va. – Four years ago, Tazewell football coach J’me Harris established a master plan.
“We wanted to change the culture and perception of Tazewell football,” Harris said.
Part of that plan materialized last season when the Bulldogs earned their first winning record since 2008 en route to their first VHSL playoff berth since 2014.
“We might have arrived a year early,” Harris said. “We had some good senior leadership, and a lot of guys stepped up after our injuries.”
Those injuries include five season-ending setbacks due to knee issues. The biggest missing piece was running back Chancellor Harris, who is just 1,100 yards away from the all-time school rushing record.
With 12 seniors, several college football prospects, and Chancellor Harris returning, Tazewell fans were counting down the days until the first game of the 2020 season.
“Most of our kids have started since they were freshmen,” Coach Harris said. “We’ve looked at this year as the time to kick-start what we hope is a successful run here.”
Due to COVID-19 and the VHSL decision to delay the fall sports season, those hopes for a glory run were put on hold.
So how did the Tazewell players react to that news?
“It was a scary thought because this was the year everybody has been looking to,” said Tanner Wimmer, a senior defensive back, receiver and kicker. “We went undefeated in middle school, and we’ve had this same group together ever since”
After the initial shock, Wimmer said the Bulldogs have adjusted to Plan B with 8 a.m. workouts four days a week.
“We’ve all been getting back into the football mindset,” Wimmer said. “We feel very blessed to have these extra months to get prepared and focused for a spring season.”
According to Coach Harris, his players have spent little time bemoaning their fate during the pandemic.
“We always tell the kids to control the controllables,” Harris said. “This situation is something we have no control of, so we’re approaching this as an opportunity to get better as players and coaches.”
Given the challenges due to COVID-19 this spring and summer, Coach Harris said that pushing the season back was the most feasible option.
“The kids weren’t able to work out or lift weights for weeks dating back to March, so it would have been hard to come back in July and plow into the season. I think we were all apprehensive about that,” Harris said.
The delay will also allow those Tazewell athletes who suffered knee injuries last season more time to mend.
“Things are going well overall,” Coach Harris said. “We had 26 kids at practice Wednesday. That’s about what we would normally have in the summer because we’ve got some kids working and on vacation. We will probably have 40 players when the season starts.”
For now, there is no such thing as a normal football practice for any school in Virginia. But the VHSL did ease back up on some safety mandates on Monday, such as allowing the use of a football. Handoffs are forbidden, but quarterbacks can throw passes to receivers.
“We try to disinfect the ball as much as possible,” Coach Harris said. “Once a kid makes a catch, we clean the ball before we put it back into play.”
Harris has also reached to prep football coaches in Arkansas and Michigan for advice. Both of those states are planning to go ahead with football in the fall.
With its two-level fieldhouse, the Bulldogs are able to maintain social distancing by splitting into three groups for weight lifting, conditioning and drills.
“We’re going to treat this just like a normal off-season,” Harris said. “We will get together four days a week right up the first official practice on Feb. 8, and we will come into the fieldhouse when the weather turns cold.”
When winter sports begin in December, Tazewell offer 6 a.m. weight lifting sessions for athletes that compete in basketball, wrestling and indoor track.
That arrangement suits junior safety/quarterback Jared Mullins just fine.
“Honestly, I would practice seven days a week if I could,” Mullins said. “We’ve been working for this season since my seventh grade year, and Coach Harris has always been there to motivate and guide us.”
In addition to Chancellor Harris, the marquee talents include senior lineman Josh Herndon (6-8, 330) and 5-foot-11 senior receiver Josiah Jordan. Coach Harris said Herndon has attracted interest from Bryant University, an NCAA Division I program located in Rhode Island.
Long Island University, a NCAA Division I program in Brooklyn, New York, is among the suitors for Harris. The University of Virginia’s College of Wise is interested in Jordan.
The next steps at Tazewell involve starting the school year on Aug. 17, with in-classroom instruction four days a week.
As for the football schedule, Harris will consult with Tazewell athletic director Whitney Saunders following the Aug. 24 meeting of Virginia High School League officials.
“Whitney is a hard worker,” Harris said. “She will do the best she can to give us a schedule within our district and then see if there are any out-of-district games we can play.”
Despite the unique challenges in the COVID-19 era, Coach Harris said the next phases of his master plan are progressing.
“Our kids were disappointed when they heard there would no football this fall, but we’ve all been moving forward,” Harris said. “We have a tight-knit group of seniors here. They just want the chance to finish what they started four years ago.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
