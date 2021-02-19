VHSL STATE WRESTLING TOURNAMENT: Legacy of the late Red Robertson looms large as Grundy tries to add more gold to collection

“In 2005, after our population was dropping and we were wrestling up a division, I went to dad and said, ‘Dad, the 3A state champ has seven transfers on it and the 2A state champs have 13. There is no way we consistently win state titles the way we did in the 1980s and 1990s. We have the apartments next to the gym, we could fill them up with state power wrestlers and be back on top,’ “ Tass Robertson recalled. “Dad set up straight, pulled down his glasses and said, ‘Son, you don’t know why we are doing this do you? We are doing this to provide the children of Buchanan County an opportunity to succeed. I didn’t say anything about state titles and I sure as hell didn’t say anything about recruiting any wrestlers. And furthermore, the only reason to do what you are talking about is to stroke a coach’s ego.’ “