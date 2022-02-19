VHSL STATE WRESTLING: Grundy remains dominant in Class 1 with 25th title

SALEM, Va. – The Wave continues to roll through Salem.

With seven individual champions, the Grundy Golden Wave earned VHSL state title No. 25 Saturday at the Salem Civic Center.

Grundy compiled 303.5 points in Class 1, with Rural Retreat (205), Riverheads (197) and Castlewood (140) next in line.

What was the key for the latest edition of the Grundy gold chasers?

“This is just a great group of hard-working and coachable kids,” Grundy coach Travis Fiser said. “We have a tough wrestling room and the guys beat each other up, but they help each other. This is more like a bunch of brothers instead of just a team.”

The leader of the Grundy family is Chris Stiltner, who earned his fourth state crown with a two-minute pin in the 145-pound weight class.

“I wanted this so bad, and everything in my match went as planned,” Stiltner said.

Stiltner became the fifth Grundy wrestler to win four titles.

“The reason this dream became a reality is because of a man named Jimmy Griffey,” Stiltner said. “He was my middle school wrestling coach, and he set us all down on several occasions and made us think about all the people who have won state at Grundy before. He told us that we could do the same thing if we worked hard enough.”

Other state champions from Grundy Saturday were Ethan Roberts (160), Ian Scammell (170), Jake Stiltner (182), Wyatt Bush (195), Levid Rodriguez (220) and Logan Looney (285).

Bush delighted the large Grundy fan crew by taking a 3-2 overtime win against Riverheads football star Cayden Cook-Cash.

“It was great to have the crowd back,” Fiser said. “It was an awesome atmosphere all weekend and our guys responded.”

There was good news for Rural Retreat early as junior Parker Stone won the 106-pound class with a 5-2 decision against Grundy’s Tanner Hartford.

Castlewood junior Adam Gibson followed with a 58 second pin at 113 pounds for this third state title.

“I was very happy with that,” Gibson said. “I was hoping to get on and off the mat quick because anything can happen in this sport. My opponent went in for a shot early, but I got out of it and was able to stick him.”

Gibson, who earned his first state crown in around 30 second, is thinking of a four-peat in Salem.

“That’s the plan,” Gibson said. “Oh my gosh, so much work went into this.”

Rural Retreat junior Ely Blevins needed only two minutes and 42 seconds at 132 pounds before pinning Aaron Peterson of Grayson County with a daring cowboy technique. Blevins, who won state last year by decision, entered the match with a secret weapon against his teammate on the New River Wrestling Club.

“We wrestled with each other the off-season during tournaments, so we kind of know how each other wrestles,” Blevins said. “Knowing how someone moves helps.”

Are Blevins and Peterson still friends?

“We probably will be later,” Blevins said.

Lebanon senior Cole Jessee also broke up the Grundy victory party with a 9-3 decision against Mason Via of Rural Retreat at 152 pounds.

It was the fourth finals appearance and second straight title for Jessee, who wrestled at Castlewood for two years.

“Lebanon competed in Class 2 last year, so it’s neat to win in both divisions,” said Jessee, who has 130 career victories. “Coming in Friday, I kind of got a bad seed and had to face a guy from Grundy in the first round. I was able to win that match in overtime.

“This was the third time I’ve wrestled Via, and it was the toughest match. He was ready to go, but I knew that I could shoot better than him. Grundy runs this show, so it’s cool for someone else to get a win.”

Gunnar Jessee, Cole’s brother, won the 220-state title in 2019.

Jacob Maxfield of Castlewood also scored some pride for Russell County by recording an 18-5 decision at 182 pounds.

One of most intense and controversial dramas unfolded at 220 where Rodriguez earned a 1-0 win over Eli Fortuner of Rural Retreat. Fortuner was unable to pull off a move in the final seconds.

“I knew that I couldn’t let him score, so I did what I had to do. That was fun,” Rodriguez said.

Class 2 and 3

Just refer to Thomas Potter as “The Professor.”

The 6-foot-1 sophomore from Union maintained his perfect varsity record by winning the 160-pound title with a pin at one minute and 47 seconds.

With his glasses and technical approach, Potter is the total package.

“I love wrestling and I’m always looking for ways to improve,” Potter said. “I watch matches on television, go to the NCAA tournament every year, and I’ve been to the World Team Trials. If wrestling is on, I’m watching and learning. And if I see something I like, I try it at practice.”

The winning move for Potter on Saturday came on a side cradle, the same technique he hit during his first two matches Saturday.

“We were down on team points, so I went out there looking for the pin,” Potter said.

While many of the wrestlers at Civic Center displayed emotion before, during and after their performances, Potter remained calm.

“It was just another match,” Potter said. “I always try to stay as calm as I can. Even if I get in a bad position, I just wrestle through it.”

Union finished sixth in the team standings with 82 points, while John Battle (68) was eighth and Richlands (65) was ninth. Strasburg took the title with 218 points, with Poquoson (150.5), James River (138) and Glenvar (105) next in line.

Tazewell prodigy Talan Hall completed a quest by winning the 106-pound title with an 11-6 decision.

When did Hall’s state championship quest begin?

“Ever since I started wrestling at age eight, it’s been my goal to win as a freshman and go all four years,” said Hall, who pushed his record to 25-1. “I started off big with a takedown and then my opponent kept taking shots the whole match. It was a rough one, but I got it done.”

Hall credits Joey Stiltner from the Tazewell Youth Wrestling Club for his rapid emergence.

“Joey started the league, and he has carried me all the way to this point,” Hall said.

Tazewell never had a state wrestling champ until Josh Herndon won at heavyweight last year.

In Class 3, Abingdon’s Dalton Minnick advanced to the finals before dropping a 9-2 decision.

