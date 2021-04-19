VHSL STATE VOLLEYBALL SEMIS: Patrick Henry, Gate City continue the hunt

“We are fortunate to play in a tough and competitive district and region,” said Gate City coach Amy Reed.

There are several reasons for the success this season for Gate City, which lost in the 2019 state quarterfinals.

“The team camaraderie and team chemistry. They like being around each other, work well together; it is unique to see a young team have such good team chemistry with strong senior leadership,” Reed said. “Their competitive nature in practice and their willingness to work every day has led us to where we are today. They are dedicated in the offseason either with offseason workouts and competitive leagues or in playing multiple sports.”

Freshman Makayla Bays is one of Southwest Virginia’s most powerful hitters, but she is far from a one-girl show. Gate City’s attack is balanced and deep.

“We are strong offensively with both front lines as they go through rotations,” Reed said. “Defensively, our front row does a good job controlling the net. This is probably one of the strongest blocking teams we have had in a while. We are very fortunate to have [a defense] that sets the offense in motion.”

Gate City is two wins away from the seventh state title in program history.

Standing in the Blue Devils’ way tonight is Giles, which won the Region 2C tournament as a fourth seed. Hannah Steele and Emma Claytor lead the Spartans, who are in the state semifinals for the first time since 2016.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.