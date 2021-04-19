VHSL STATE VOLLEYBALL SEMIS: Patrick Henry, Gate City continue the hunt

If a recent trend continues, whoever prevails in tonight’s VHSL Class 1 state semifinal volleyball match between the Patrick Henry Rebels and homestanding Auburn Eagles has to be considered the favorite to win the whole thing.
In 2018, PH posted a 25-20, 25-20, 10-25, 25-18 win over the Eagles in the state semifinals en route to the first state championship in program history.
In 2019, Auburn earned a 25-18, 22-25, 25-11, 25-18 semifinal victory over the Rebels and claimed the state title a few days later.
The rubber match in this high-stakes state tournament trilogy between talented teams begins at 7 p.m. in Riner.
“It has turned into a good state rivalry,” said Auburn coach Sherry Millirons. “We used to compete with Gate City and now it’s Patrick Henry. It makes it exciting and rivalries typically bring out great play in teams.”
Auburn graduated six seniors from the 2019 state championship squad, but the Eagles have picked up where they left off and have won all 16 of their matches this season, storming to the Mountain Empire District and Region 1C championships.
Patrick Henry (10-1) has won 10 in a row since a season-opening setback to Eastside and the Rebels impressively earned three-game sweeps over Thomas Walker and Eastside en route to their third straight regional title.
“Are we at our full potential? No, not where we might be in a regular season. We can still make improvements, but I am quite happy and proud with where we are right now,” said Patrick Henry coach Pam Ratliff Newberry. “This was our goal – to get back to the state tournament.”
Five holdovers from PH’s state title team remain and three of those – Logan Newberry, Ella Maiden and Ellie Johnson – played big roles on that 2018 squad and are still getting things done.
One thing is for certain: A lot of top-notch players will be on the court in this evening’s match.
“Auburn has a great program and so do we, which makes for great competition,” Coach Newberry said. “Our girls are competitors and thrive in challenges, so this is exciting to meet them again.”
Meanwhile, Gate City (14-1) visits Giles (13-3) in a VHSL Class 2 state semifinal clash.
Gate City impressively swept its way to the Region 2D tournament title last week, knocking off Richlands, John Battle and Virginia High.
The Blue Devils split two matches with Region 3D runner-up Abingdon during the regular season and the 25-17, 25-20, 25-7 victory over VHS in the regional finals came against a squad that entered the match unbeaten, was the Southwest District regular-season and tournament champs and had lost just three sets all season.
“We are fortunate to play in a tough and competitive district and region,” said Gate City coach Amy Reed.
There are several reasons for the success this season for Gate City, which lost in the 2019 state quarterfinals.
“The team camaraderie and team chemistry. They like being around each other, work well together; it is unique to see a young team have such good team chemistry with strong senior leadership,” Reed said. “Their competitive nature in practice and their willingness to work every day has led us to where we are today. They are dedicated in the offseason either with offseason workouts and competitive leagues or in playing multiple sports.”
Freshman Makayla Bays is one of Southwest Virginia’s most powerful hitters, but she is far from a one-girl show. Gate City’s attack is balanced and deep.
“We are strong offensively with both front lines as they go through rotations,” Reed said. “Defensively, our front row does a good job controlling the net. This is probably one of the strongest blocking teams we have had in a while. We are very fortunate to have [a defense] that sets the offense in motion.”
Gate City is two wins away from the seventh state title in program history.
Standing in the Blue Devils’ way tonight is Giles, which won the Region 2C tournament as a fourth seed. Hannah Steele and Emma Claytor lead the Spartans, who are in the state semifinals for the first time since 2016.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570