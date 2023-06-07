The final few days of Lauren Wimmer’s career as a high school tennis player will be busy as she tries to become an ultimate winner.

The Abingdon standout is competing in the VHSL Class 3 state tournament in team, singles and doubles competition on the campus of Virginia Tech in attempt for a rare version of the tennis Triple Crown.

“I’ve spent a lot of time on the court and making sure to rest as much as I can off the court,” Wimmer said. “These opportunities are what the team and I have worked for – not just this year but for many years, so it’s a moment to be respected.”

Abingdon (19-3) faces defending state champ Maggie Walker at 10:30 a.m. in the state finals on what could be a major day for girls tennis teams from far Southwest Virginia located along the Interstate 81 corridor.

Unbeaten George Wythe goes for the Class 1 crown at 12:30 p.m. against Rappahannock and Marion (17-2) tangles with Poquoson at 8:30 a.m. in the Class 2 finals.

“I am very familiar with Marion,” said Abingdon coach James Barker. “In fact, I have personally worked with a number of their girls in tennis camps. We are extremely fortunate in our area to have superior teaching professionals. Most of these girls are working year-round with private instructors. We also have the Sportsplex where the girls can practice all winter. I am a member and I see the Abingdon girls as well as the Marion girls practicing at least a couple of days per week.”

Wimmer, who will play at Milligan University, is among those who have put in the work. She is 23-2 in singles.

“I admire Lauren’s willpower and her dedication to practicing relentlessly,” Barker said. “This past year I have been impressed with her willingness to change her game, to add new strokes as well as new strategies. In the past, she has been a fierce backcourt player and this past year she has developed into a very accomplished all-court player.”

Wimmer teams with Grayson Woodall in a doubles semifinal match this afternoon as well. The duo has a record of 17-2.

“We’ve been practicing together for about seven years, but playing together for three,” Wimmer said. “My favorite thing about playing with her is that we know each other so well and being on the court with her gives me confidence that she has my back.”

Abingdon’s last team title in girls tennis came in 2017.

“I was close with a few girls on that team,” Wimmer said. “Anna Campbell in particular took me under her wing and pushed me to become a better player.”

GW and Marion are going for their first respective team titles.

Defending Class 1 singles champion Maggie Minton leads the way for the Maroons.

Kara Temple, a member of four VHSL Class 1 state team champions in cross country, has also been valuable contributor for GW.

Marion advanced with a thrilling 5-4 win over Radford in Monday’s semifinals. Ava Austin and Bailey Russell sealed the deal with a 6-4, 2-6, 10-8 win at No. 2 doubles.

“I wasn’t nervous during the doubles match,” Austin said. “I had a lot of confidence that Bailey and I could win. I was kind of in shock after we won. I didn’t even realize that was the last match before state finals. I’ve tried to keep the ‘get the next point’ mentality and not think too far into the future.”

Defending VHSL Class 2 singles champion Parker White is the top seed for Marion and is also going for the triple crown this week like Wimmer. Ava Austin, Maddie Austin, Sarah Myers, Bailey Russell, Raegan Burchett and Haley Freeman have also contributed for the Scarlet Hurricanes.

“I really like my teammates, we are a close group,” Ava Austin said. “The best part for me is being on the same team as my sister. It’s cool to have a sister that plays the same sport. … We are going to head to Blacksburg and give it our best shot. We really want to bring the first girls tennis state title back to Marion.”

John Battle’s tandem of Briggs Crabtree and Chase Hamlin (Class 1/2 boys), Lebanon’s duo of Callie Dye and Bailey Collins (Class 1 girls) and Marion’s White and Maddie Austin (Class 2 girls) will compete in doubles semifinals matches today along with the pairing of Wimmer and Woodall.

Wimmer, White, Minton, Richlands freshman Jack Clem (Class 1/2 boys) and Eastside’s Alexa Olinger (Class 1 girls) will compete in singles competition on Friday.

Wimmer has a shot at hauling several trophies and medals back down Interstate 81.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to play for a state title with a team that’s given me so much over the past four years,” she said. “I know we are going to put everything we have on the court Thursday morning.”