BLACKSBURG, Va. – In most cases, it takes a while for a doubles team to mesh in tennis.

John Battle senior Briggs Crabtree and junior Chase Hamlin are not like most players.

Relying on composure and intelligence, the tandem breezed to a 6-1, 6-3 victory over the Region A champions from Bruton in Thursday’s VHSL Class 2 semifinals at Virginia Tech.

Today will be the third appearance in the state doubles final for the 6-foot-5 Crabtree, who has earned state gold the past two years.

“I’m going for the third,” Crabtree said. “Today was a great start. We played aggressive and really well.”

Were there any problems with learning a new partner at the start of the season?

“Not really,” Crabtree said. “It works because Chase is more of a baseline player. With my height and reach, I can take over points at the net and that really helped today.”

Hamlin and Crabtree have been friends for years.

“That made playing doubles together perfect,” Hamlin said. “I had a few nerves today, but I’ve been here with the Battle team that won state the past two seasons.”

Hamlin was the fifth seed for Battle in 2022.

“I’m ready for the finals,” Hamlin said. “This has been my goal all year.”

Crabtree is the latest link from a tennis playing family that has made frequent appearances at the state level.

“Tennis has been fun, but I’m hanging it up after this tournament and just going to Clemson as a student,” Crabtree said.

In Class 2 girls, Marion sophomore Parker White combined with fellow sophomore Maddie Austin to post a 6-3, 6-0 victory over the Region A champs from Randolph-Henry.

After claiming the Class 2 singles crown last year, White returned to the lab to round out her skill-set

“I’ve definitely worked on my serve and backhand. Honestly, I’ve worked on every part of my game,” White said. “Winning state in singles made me want to work harder and accomplish more.”

This is the first year as a doubles team for White and Austin, but they have competed together in tournaments for two years.

Bristol area teaching pros David Poole and Brad Pippin serves as the gurus for White and several other far Southwest Virginia tennis prodigies. Poole and Pippin were both at Virginia Tech Thursday.

The memorable day for White also included a team title.

“That was amazing,” White said. “I was so happy for my teammates.”

The Abingdon pairing of senior Lauren Wimmer and sophomore Grayson Woodall improved to 18-2 with a 6-0, 6-0 decision over the Region A champions from Tabb.

Wimmer, who confounds opponents with a mix of power, precision and determination, will also compete in singles today.

“I’m going to the motel tonight and do absolutely nothing,” Wimmer said. “We all knew this was going to be a long trek and nothing would be easy. I feel good with my game right now.”

Wimmer said she gains confidence by having the powerful Woodall next to her.

“Having Grayson as a double partner is the best any player could ask for,” Wimmer said. “It’s been amazing to see the player and person Grayson has developed into. She has a big serve and big forehand, and she keeps me calm.”

Woodall and Wimmer advanced to the Class 3 semifinals last year before losing to Maggie Walker but the top seed from MW graduated.

According to Woodall, the doubles success is all about the basics.

“Lauren and I have known each other for a long time, and we’ve learned how to play together,” Woodall said. “Losing the team match was tough, but we knew that Maggie Walker had a good program coming in,”

In Class 1 girls action Thursday evening, the Region 1D champions of Callie Dye and Bailey Collins from Lebanon fell 6-1, 7-5 to a pairing from Class 1 team champion. Rappahannock. The match was delayed several times as eventual champion Rappahannock competed in the team match against George Wythe.

The doubles finals in all classes will be held today at noon.