VHSL State Tennis Capsules

BOYS
Class 1/2
John Battle (9-2) vs. Radford
At Virginia Tech
Monday, 10 a.m.
The Skinny: John Battle is making its sixth state tournament appearance in program history (2010, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021). The Trojans finished as state runner-up to George Mason in 2018. … Seniors Peyton Mumpower and Josh Richardson were ninth-graders in the lineup for that state finalist squad and have played key roles this season. Mumpower plays No. 1 singles and has teamed with sophomore Briggs Crabtree to go 9-3 at No. 1 doubles. Richardson is 9-0 at No. 6 singles. … Junior Collin Davidson, Crabtree (10-2), junior Nathan Spurling (9-1) and freshman Connor Davidson (12-0) also play singles. … Collin Davidson and Spurling and Connor Davidson and Chase Hamlin will compete in doubles today as well. … Mumpower and Crabtree will play in the state semifinals of the doubles competition on Thursday at Virginia Tech. … The two losses for the Trojans this season came to Abingdon. … “This team is solid from top to bottom,” longtime Battle coach Tim Sholes said. … Battle swept Eastside (5-0) and Marion (5-0) to win the Region 1D/2D tournament. … Radford beat Floyd County (5-1), Alleghany (5-0) and Glenvar (5-0) in winning the Region 1C/2C tourney.
Up Next: The winner plays either Poquoson or East Rockingham in Thursday’s state finals at Virginia Tech.
GIRLS
Class 1
J.I. Burton (8-1) at Auburn (12-0)
Monday, 9 a.m.
The Skinny: J.I. Burton has made an improbable run to a regional title and state semifinal berth when you consider the Raiders had just three players on their roster in the weeks leading up to the season. “We had to scramble and try to figure out some fill-ins,” said Burton coach Chris Crabtree. “I recruited two of my cross country runners, freshmen Kaylen Fields and Chloe Ingle. They had never even touched a racquet before, but that gave us five. Then Naomi Shortt, our No. 2 seed and a returning junior, recruited one of her friends, McKinleigh Lane, to play. That gave us six. I really was only thinking of making sure that my two seniors [Olivia Owens and Grace Owens] had a full team to play with for their final season. But once I got our three new players in practice and began to see how fast they were catching on and improving, I started realizing that we could compete and compete well. We are rough around the edges, because of lack of playing experience, but we are fierce competitors. I’m just blown away by the intensity these girls bring.” … Burton suffered a 5-3 loss to Thomas Walker in its season-opener, but hasn’t lost since. The Raiders topped Thomas Walker, 5-4, in the Region 1D finals. … Shortt at No.2 singles and third-seeded Grace Owens are undefeated. So is the No. 2 doubles pairing of Grace Owens and Kaylen Fields and the third-seeded doubles squad of Ingle and Lane. … Auburn won state titles in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019. Sara Nichols (14-2) at No. 1 singles, Anna McGuire (12-0) at No. 2 singles, Sara Albert (12-0) at No. 3 singles and Hannah Rutledge (11-1) at No. 6 singles are players to watch for the Eagles.
Up Next: Either Riverheads or Rappahannock awaits the winner in Thursday’s state championship match at Blacksburg High School.
Class 2
Wise County Central (10-0) at Radford
At Virginia Tech
Monday, 10:30 a.m.
The Skinny: Both of these teams are frequent state tournament participants and Radford recorded a win over Central in the 2019 VHSL Class 2 quarterfinals. … Radford has won nine state team titles, while Wise County Central finished as state runner-up in 2015, 2016 and 2017. … Seniors Hannah McAmis and Tellie Stafford have set the tone for the Warriors. They paired to win the Region 2D title in doubles. … Senior Kally Hughes, senior Sydney Linkous, sophomore Jaida Meade and senior Abby Duncan round out the singles lineup for Wise County Central. … Central dispatched Lebanon (5-1) and Gate City (5-3) to win the regional tourney. What has impressed coach Angela Duncan the most about her squad? “Their toughness and will to compete,” she said. “Doesn’t matter who is on the other side of the net, I trust that they are going to compete for each point.” … Radford roared past Patrick County (6-0), Appomattox (5-0) and Floyd County (5-1) to win the Region 2C tournament. “With last season being canceled [due to the COVID-19 pandemic] it’s been hard to know what teams have coming back this year,” Duncan said. “But they always seem to be in the mix when it comes tournament time. We know they have a great program.”
Up Next: The winner plays either Poquoson or East Rockingham in Thursday’s state finals at Virginia Tech.
Class 3
Abingdon (10-2) at Western Albemarle (13-0)
Monday, 1 p.m.
The Skinny: Abingdon swept the VHSL Region 3D tournament, claiming the team title to go along with a singles championship for sophomore Lauren Wimmer (14-0) and the doubles crown for the pairing of Wimmer and senior Lauren Goodman (15-0). Wimmer has not lost a set this season in either singles or doubles. … Abingdon’s dominance in winning the Region 3D tournament included wins over Northside (5-0), Bassett (5-0) and Hidden Valley (5-1) … Abingdon’s two losses came to Mountain 7 District rival and Region 2D champion Wise County Central. … The lineup for the Falcons features five freshmen and sophomores. Ninth-graders Katey Creasy and Eller Buddington, sophomores Haley Lunsford and Elle Williams and junior Harmony Webb have played a part in the team’s success. “We made a commitment to improve every day and with every match,” said Abingdon coach Jim Barker. “Through hard work and long practice sessions, these girls have developed into a very competitive tennis team.” … The Western Albemarle Warriors posted a 5-0 win over AHS in the 2019 state semifinals en route to the VHSL Class 3 title. … Western Albemarle’s top six is comprised of four juniors and two seniors. Junior Austin Winslow is the top player for head coach Ellen Markowitz, who played tennis at Yale University. The Warriors whipped Monticello (5-0), Broadway (6-0) and Spotswood (5-0) in the Region 3C tourney. “Our girls will be tested,” Barker said. “I’m sure we are the underdog in this match, but we are thrilled to be in the semis and I promise we will give them our best effort. Hopefilly, that will be enough to give us the victory.”
Up Next: Tabb or Maggie Walker plays the winner in Thursday’s state finals at Virginia Tech.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570