VHSL State Tennis Capsules

The Skinny: J.I. Burton has made an improbable run to a regional title and state semifinal berth when you consider the Raiders had just three players on their roster in the weeks leading up to the season. “We had to scramble and try to figure out some fill-ins,” said Burton coach Chris Crabtree. “I recruited two of my cross country runners, freshmen Kaylen Fields and Chloe Ingle. They had never even touched a racquet before, but that gave us five. Then Naomi Shortt, our No. 2 seed and a returning junior, recruited one of her friends, McKinleigh Lane, to play. That gave us six. I really was only thinking of making sure that my two seniors [Olivia Owens and Grace Owens] had a full team to play with for their final season. But once I got our three new players in practice and began to see how fast they were catching on and improving, I started realizing that we could compete and compete well. We are rough around the edges, because of lack of playing experience, but we are fierce competitors. I’m just blown away by the intensity these girls bring.” … Burton suffered a 5-3 loss to Thomas Walker in its season-opener, but hasn’t lost since. The Raiders topped Thomas Walker, 5-4, in the Region 1D finals. … Shortt at No.2 singles and third-seeded Grace Owens are undefeated. So is the No. 2 doubles pairing of Grace Owens and Kaylen Fields and the third-seeded doubles squad of Ingle and Lane. … Auburn won state titles in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019. Sara Nichols (14-2) at No. 1 singles, Anna McGuire (12-0) at No. 2 singles, Sara Albert (12-0) at No. 3 singles and Hannah Rutledge (11-1) at No. 6 singles are players to watch for the Eagles.